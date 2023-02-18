Georgia baseball opened up its season against non-conference opponent Jacksonville State on Feb. 17. At the start of a new season, players are often expected to show off their offseason progression and make an impact quickly.
The Bulldogs had lost several key pitchers to the MLB draft after the 2022 season. Former No. 1 pitcher for the Bulldogs, Jonathan Cannon, was selected in the third round by the Chicago White Sox. Jack Gowen, a top reliever and closer for Georgia last season, was taken in the 20th round by the Miami Marlins.
With experienced names off to the MLB, Georgia needed its pitching rotation to step up. One name expected to have a big rise was junior Jaden Woods. Woods spent time with team USA in the summer, and was getting rave reviews from teammates coming into the season.
“Jaden is absolutely electric,” redshirt freshman Charlie Condon said “His stuff, it’s unlike anything I've really seen. Just as the life of his fastball and the breaking pitch he's developed. He's gonna be an absolute weapon this year.”
Woods got the start as Georgia’s new No. 1 against Jacksonville State, but his debut wasn’t exactly what he or the team had been hoping for. He barely escaped the first inning without letting up a run, managing to strike out former teammate Bear Madliak with the bases loaded. In the second inning, disaster struck.
The Gamecocks’ Michael Dallas and T.J. Reeves both hit home runs on Woods in the second, driving in four total runs and giving them a 4-0 lead. Woods finished the inning, but he would not return after a rough performance.
“Didn’t throw enough strikes,” head coach Scott Stricklin said of Wood's performance. “Was behind in the count. Winds blowing out, behind in the count and he’s not throwing that breaking ball for a strike, that a bad combination. Solo shots usually don’t beat you in a day that the winds blowin’ out. I think he gave up two, two-run home runs and both those guys got on via walks. So, when you give free passes, you’re gonna get hurt.”
While Woods tallied three strikeouts, he also had 68 pitches through only two innings. Comparably, the Gamecocks’ starter, AJ Causey, had less than 30 pitches at that point.
Causey remained in the game until the fifth inning. He allowed four runs and only had one strikeout, but his longevity kept several Gamecock’s pitchers off the mound and their arms fresh for the weekend’s matches. Additionally, Causey kept the Bulldogs off the board through two straight innings, which was key for building momentum.
“AJ Causey is really good,” Stricklin said. “They threw their two best arms [tonight.] You can see those guys are SEC-quality arms, there's no question about it. You knew is going to be a tough matchup.”
Chandler Marsh, Georgia’s closer, came in with one out, with an opportunity to close out the game and give the Bulldogs an opportunity in the ninth. The game was tied up 5-5, and both teams had ample opportunity to seize the win. Marsh, after a strikeout, allowed a double from Jacksonville State’s Mason Maners and a base hit from Reeves, which brought in three runs. Georgia couldn’t recover from the three-run deficit in a single inning, losing the game 8-5.
Georgia’s relievers had solid performances. Charlie Goldstein took over for Woods in the third inning. He had a rough start, allowing a one-run home run. However, Goldstein went three up and three down in the fourth, which started a five-inning Jacksonville State scoreless streak that Kyle Greenler, Dalton Rhadans and Luke Wagner all extended into the ninth inning.
Wagner did not allow a hit through his inning and a quarter run. However, he did most of the hitting, walking three players on hit pitches.
“The effort level, there's no question about that,” Stricklin said. “Sometimes when you try too hard, you lose command of your pitches. And we've got a lot of guys that are really trying hard, but that's not going to get it done. You got to execute.”
With Georgia using six different pitchers tonight, the expectation is that new arms will play in the next series. Sophomore Liam Sullivan will start on Saturday, but several freshmen will have opportunities to start or receive playing time this weekend.
Georgia hopes for better pitching performances in its next game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Feb. 17.