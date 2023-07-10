Georgia baseball has had its first player selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods was selected 197th overall in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Warner Robins, Georgia native went 3-3 on the season with a 5.77 ERA. Through 10 starts, Woods had 62 strikeouts with 25 walks through 48.1 innings pitched. He missed most of the second half of the season due to muscle tendonitis.
Woods served as the Bulldogs’ No. 1 pitcher through most of the season. 2023 was his first year as a starter after previously serving as a reliever for the Bulldogs in his first two seasons. Woods finishes his collegiate career with an average ERA of 4.97, over 155 innings pitched and 195 strikeouts.
Woods, as all baseball prospects have to do, will now start working his way through the Pirates’ farm system. Alongside him will be other draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick, former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. Other pitchers the Pirates drafted include Zander Mueth from Belleville East High School and Hunter Furtado from Alabama.
Woods leaves behind a pitching rotation that will still need to find its footing under new head coach Wes Johnson. Georgia recently received good news that last year’s starter Charlie Goldstein would return. Georgia also retains several promising rising sophomores, including Leighton Finley, Matthew Hoskins and Jarvis Evans.
Woods, while Georgia’s first pick, may not be the last. Several Bulldogs — including fellow pitcher Liam Sullivan and the multi-positional Corey Collins, who both attended the MLB combine with Woods — still remain available. Other draft-eligible players include Parks Harber and Fernando Gonzalez.
Woods, if he can stay healthy, could prove to be a valuable reliever and piece in the bullpen for Pittsburgh. Time will tell if he can become the next Georgia pitcher to make it all the way to the MLB.