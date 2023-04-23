Georgia first baseman Parks Harber stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Georgia baseball team had just drawn even with Arkansas, 8-8, and with no outs, all eyes were on the junior from Atlanta.
Would he come through? The Bulldogs had been in similar situations before, desperate for a comeback victory against all odds. Against Florida the week before, they’d been successful. Other times, the comeback surge had fallen short, leaving the team with nothing but disappointment.
Harber answered the question immediately, swinging on the first pitch and launching it over the center field fence to seal the game, completing Georgia’s first series sweep of the season.
“To come back from four down today, after doing the same thing last week against Florida, it’s a huge testament to our team,” Harber said. “Just everybody buying in.”
Harber couldn’t have clinched the game without help, though. The batter before him, Connor Tate, rocketed a grand slam into the parking lot to tie the game at eight apiece. Georgia’s offense hadn’t been dominant throughout the matchup on Saturday — outside of a two-run homer by Charlie Condon, the team struggled to put runs on the board — but when it counted, the lineup delivered, and Georgia is riding a four-game winning streak because of it.
After the game, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin emphasized the importance of experience for this team, with many of the players having been through these high-pressure situations before.
“When you’ve got guys that have been there and done it, the heart rate slows down a little bit,” Stricklin said. “You don’t panic, you just take deep breaths. Look at Connor Tate: he had two strikes on him. There’s no panic, no panic at all.”
Even with the offensive efficiency in the ninth inning, the team wasn’t perfect on Saturday. The Bulldogs left seven runners on base against Arkansas, often failing to convert with players in scoring position. Because of that, the bullpen’s pitching woes were emphasized, nearly costing them the game entirely.
Sophomore Liam Sullivan started the game for Georgia. He spent a little over six innings on the mound, and struck out eight batters in the process. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, and his dominance on the mound kept Georgia in the game during the early innings.
“Both starters were really good,” Stricklin said. “Liam [Sullivan] and [Hagen] Smith were both really good. They kept the runs down.”
Kyle Greenler relieved Sullivan in the seventh inning, spelling the start of Georgia’s decline. Greenler’s day was over before the inning even ended. Collin Caldwell replaced Greenler, and immediately walked a batter to load the bases, though he escaped without allowing a run.
Nolan Crisp stepped in for Caldwell, and surrendered a three-run shot against the first batter he faced. Crisp followed that up by walking a batter and giving up another base via wild pitch. Stricklin replaced Crisp with Zach DeVito. DeVito faced two batters, before he was taken out in favor of Georgia’s final pitcher of the game, Jarvis Evans.
Evans held the Razorbacks scoreless, giving the Bulldogs’ batters some much-needed breathing room in the final inning on Saturday. Early in the season, the pitching rotation had a habit of collapsing late in games, building up a deficit that the offense simply could not overcome.
That habit reared its head again, but this time, the Georgia offense refused to let the game slip away, willing the team to the victory and improving their conference record to 7-11. The bullpen will need to perform better if Georgia hopes to build on that record — but for now, the team can rest easy knowing that the offense came through when it was needed the most.
“We’re gonna go into every game expecting to win,” Harber said. “That’s what confident teams do, and we’re a confident team right now. There’s no reason we shouldn’t have a really good chance to win every time we step on the field the rest of the season.”