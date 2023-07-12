With the 2023 MLB Draft concluded, another Georgia baseball pitcher has found a new home.
Former Bulldog left-handed pitcher Liam Sullivan was selected with the 375th overall pick in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals on the final day of the MLB draft. Sullivan has confirmed that he will sign with Washington, according to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com.
From the Classic City to the Capital City!Congrats, Liam!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/izQHCRPN8I— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) July 11, 2023
The Nationals’ selection of Sullivan was their first Bulldog selected since they took fellow left-handed pitcher Patrick Boling in the 32nd round back in 2013.
The 6-foot-6 pitcher was one of the few consistent starters for the Bulldogs last season who remained healthy throughout the year. However, Sullivan did drop from the No. 2 starting spot to the No. 3 starting spot after the emergence of Charlie Goldstein.
Sullivan had an up-and-down season, but his highs were extreme. He posted a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven hitless innings against Princeton, which earned him Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week. Sullivan also had a shut-out performance against No. 10 Kentucky. He pitched all seven innings of a shortened game and earned the win.
The Sandy Springs, Georgia native made a team-high 14 starts and held a 5-2 record on the season. He had an ERA of 5.77 and through 64 innings pitched, he totaled 75 strikeouts and 33 walks.
The two-time SEC Pitcher of the Week finishes his career with an overall record of 10-7 with one save and an ERA of 4.95. Across 151 innings pitched, Sullivan totaled 178 strikeouts.
Sullivan wasn’t the first Georgia player to be selected, as he was selected six rounds after teammate and fellow left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods — who Sullivan attended the MLB Draft combine with — was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, Sullivan does hold the distinction of being one of the only two Georgia players to be selected.
Several Bulldogs, including Parks Harber, Fernando Gonzales and Corey Collins — the latter of whom also attended the MLB Draft combine — all went undrafted. Each player now has until Monday to decide whether to return to the Bulldogs for the 2024 season.
In addition to the return of possible veterans, Georgia looks to continue to build out its roster for the inaugural season of new head coach Wes Johnson. Johnson has landed several players, including Joe Redfield — who was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Angels and ultimately will likely not transfer to Georgia.
Johnson has recruited and retained several key pieces like Goldstein and first baseman Charlie Condon. Johnson had three of his pitchers from LSU drafted in the first two rounds after only a season spent with each of them, including No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes. Now as head coach and pitching coach with Georgia, Johnson could produce similar results now with Georgia this time next year.