Newly hired Georgia head baseball coach Wes Johnson spoke with the media for the first time on Tuesday. Johnson, who is currently still serving as LSU’s pitching coach through the rest of its NCAA Tournament run, was praiseworthy of the University of Georgia and the campus during his time coaching in the SEC.
“I've been on record working at other universities. So this is not just because I'm in this room. I've said [before] that this is the best campus in the SEC,” Johnson said. “I've been to them all. I've said it's the best campus in the SEC. It checks every box from the student experience, the degree, the university and the facilities. Everything is only getting better. So there's a lot of things to draw you to this town.”
Georgia is currently undergoing a $45 million renovation of Foley Field. A 41,000-square-foot addition is being built along the third base line, including upgraded batting cages, a pitching lab and other facilities. Johnson stated that these changes were key in him wanting to take the job and will bode well for recruiting.
“I think the facilities now are phenomenal, but with what [athletic director Josh Brooks] is doing, [they] will become the best place to play this game at this level,” Johnson said. “With the commitment not only they made to the facilities, but with the technology that we're going to be able to bring in and implement. You know, I'm huge on development there. When I heard the fact that we're doing the $45 million upgrade and we want the technology, that was a perfect match right there.”
Johnson stated how high he is on the talent within the state of Georgia and how important it will be to keep that talent in the state. However, Johnson is capable of elevating any and all talent around him, having produced over 30 MLB draft picks. He spoke about his mentality as a coach in the intense landscape of SEC baseball, and how that mindset should serve Georgia baseball well.
“You want to be at the highest level you can be at and have that chance to be as successful as possible at that level,” Johnson said. “I think a lot about how fast paced this is. And that's the way it should be. I don't think it's a marathon, I just think it's a sprint that doesn’t have a finish line, and you’ve gotta wake up and sprint every day. That's something I like to do. That's just the way I'm wired. I want to constantly be learning. We will make this the best place to play college baseball.”
In addition to recruiting talent, retaining players will also be key in Johnson’s first season at the helm. Johnson has already reached out to SEC Freshman of the Year Charlie Condon alongside others in an effort to build strong relationships with them.
“Boy, I’ve had a ton of conversations with Charlie,” Johnson said. “He could be the best right-handed hitter in college baseball, if not one of them this year. Charlie's doing great. He's in [the Cape Cod Summer League] right now. As everybody already knows, he's clearly set for Team USA to go out there and hopefully have a good showing and represent our country. But everybody in the SEC has got talent on rosters no matter where you finish or who you are. Everybody's got talent. We've got talent here…The roster right now, it's in good shape.”
While there’s a long time between now and the start of the season, Johnson will focus on wrapping things up at LSU and moving his family down to Athens. Like when he moved from the Minnesota Twins to the Tigers, his family, who he was visibly emotional about when speaking at the beginning of the press conference, played a major role in the decision.
“I've been a guy who just tries to put my head down and go to work and if the phone rings, the phone rings,” Johnson said. “But [my family was] extremely important. I mean, that's your support. People will tell you I can only really do one thing and that's coach baseball. I’m bad at a lot of stuff around our house. I can cook, I can grill a little bit but that's about it. So yeah, my family was extremely important when it came down to it.”