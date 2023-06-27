Future Georgia head baseball coach Wes Johnson is heading to Athens with some hardware.
LSU baseball, where Johnson currently serves as the teams’ pitching coach, defeated Florida in a three-game series to win the Men’s College World Series Championship.
This accomplishes a dream Johnson has had for a while and the primary reason he unexpectedly returned to college baseball after a short stint as the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins.
“I really, really enjoy the college game and I want to win a national title,” Johnson said on Mikie Mahtook’s podcast before the season. “I’ve been really close. Been an out away, a dropped fly ball away I guess I should say, but I want a national title. It’s something that I want to do.”
Game one, which was played on June 24, was the tightest game of the series and went into extra innings. Georgia native Ty Floyd, who started on the mound for LSU, allowed the only three runs of the game and pitched eight innings. He struck out a staggering 17 batters while on the mound.
Reliever Riley Cooper came into the game in the ninth inning and held the Gators scoreless. A home run from designated hitter Cade Beloso in the eleventh inning put the Tigers ahead and they never looked back, taking a crucial game one 4-3. Cooper pitched three innings, allowed only one hit and one walk and struck out three batters.
Game two, played on June 25, was a disastrous performance for LSU, as the team allowed 24 runs and went through six pitchers. However on June 26 in game three, LSU flipped the script.
The Tigers’ offense exploded with an 18 run performance where every batter had a hit. Meanwhile, Johnson’s bullpen kept their opponent in check and held the Gators to only four.
Thatcher Hurd, who started on the mound in game three, pitched six innings, allowed only two runs and had seven strikeouts. Cooper and fellow relief pitcher Gavin Guidry pitched one and two innings respectively and allowed one run between the two of them.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson, like Wes Johnson, has won his first World Series Championship in his coaching career. Both have only spent one season in LSU, let alone together, but Wes Johnson said he’s learned a lot from the LSU head coach that he plans on taking to Athens in his first role as a collegiate head coach.
“Jay’s recruiting aspect from the head coach position is like nobody I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said “Learning the process of how Jay balances the recruiting and practice, so to speak, or player development, is what I’ll take away from him.”