From Feb. 24 through the 26, Georgia baseball will face Princeton in a three-day weekend matchup. Junior Jaden Woods and redshirt freshman Charlie Condon are key names to look out for in the upcoming games.
A new No. 1
After last season, Georgia lost its No. 1 pitcher, Jonathan Cannon, to the MLB draft. Going into this season, the team needed a new man for that role. Woods has been projected to step in, and has received rave reviews from teammates.
“Jaden is absolutely electric,” Condon said “His stuff, it’s unlike anything I've really seen. Just as the life of his fastball and the breaking pitch he's developed. He's gonna be an absolute weapon this year.
The Warner Robins, Georgia native worked with Team USA during the summer, looking to improve. Woods got the start against Jacksonville State for Georgia’s opening day matchup, Despite a lot of excitement for the left hander, he put on a disappointing performance.
“Didn’t throw enough strikes,” head coach Scott Stricklin said of Wood's performance. “Was behind in the count. Winds blowing out, behind in the count and he’s not throwing that breaking ball for a strike, that is a bad combination. Solo shots usually don’t beat you in a day that the winds blowin’ out. I think he gave up two, two-run home runs and both those guys got on via walks. So, when you give free passes, you’re gonna get hurt.”
Woods allowed four runs in just the second inning. He had 68 total pitches and was replaced by Charlie Goldstein after the game.
“We’re ready to get back out there. I know Jaden is extremely ready,” Liam Sullivan told Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com. “There were definitely a lot of nerves going on with Jaden — it was his first start on Opening Weekend — so I think he’ll be ready to go. I’ll be ready to go. Coach Strick has challenged me and Jaden to be a lot better, and we know we need to be better.”
Woods, Sullivan and Goldstein are expected to start in that order in the three-day weekend matchup against Princeton, alongside senior Nolan Crisp.
A fresh face on the rise
One of the up-and-coming players for Georgia baseball this season is Condon. Condon, who redshirted last season, got an opportunity to learn, grow and get better.
“Last year, I think the redshirt opportunity was a great thing for me in the long run,” Condon said. “I think it's really going to pay off. I was able to kind of put my head down and get some work done and to fix some things up with my swing and grow some [of] that power that I hadn't really had in high school, but I'm able to put on now.”
Condon had suffered several setbacks, as many baseball players in the past few seasons have. He suffered an injury in high school that slowed his development and even missed a season due to the pandemic. This forced the redshirt freshman to lose out on a lot of high school baseball experience.
Condon was quiet in game one but came alive in the other matchups against Jacksonville State. Condon’s double in game two put it out of reach and in game three, a base hit to center field gave Georgia a lead that it held the rest of the game. Condon’s back-to-back three RBI performances left him with six on the season, which puts him at the top of the team.
Time will tell if Condon can have another great weekend performance.
“[Condon’s] a freak,” junior Parks Harber said. “We have to watch him take [batting practice], watch him every day. He’s a big leaguer, in my opinion, and it’s just a matter of time before he really gets going.”