Georgia soccer has had a rough last few years. Athletic director Josh Brooks decided to make a change this year and brought in head coach Keidane McAlpine from the University of Southern California to lead this group of young players. Part of this young core is goalkeeper Liz Beardsley.
Beardsley, a sophomore from Lakeland, Florida, had big shoes to fill at the beginning of the season as former keeper Emory Wegener departed after four outstanding years.
Beardsley got to spend some time with Wegener last year and learned a lot from her.
“Oh man, her leadership was unbelievable,” Beardsley said. “I would always look up to her with that. She was a great team leader on the field, off the field. So I really just tried to resemble that and take what I saw from that and just apply it now that I’m filling her shoes.”
Beardsley has stepped up for this team, posting seven clean sheets on the year, but none of this could be achieved without the help of junior defender Taylor Rish and graduate student defender Cecily Stoute.
“They’re so good,” Beardsley said. “Leading the people in front of them, so our midfield and forwards help communicate, so then I really only have to communicate with them. They’ll help even, like, stuff I might miss. They are such great leaders on the field which is something that pumps you up and it gives you a sense of trust and hope ... they seem okay so we can seem okay kind of thing.”
McAlpine has spoken very highly of Beardsley.
“She’s really, really good,” McAlpine said. “When you have a goalkeeper that can make saves like that, keep you in games, and just make it look somewhat effortless and gives you confidence. It gives our defense confidence.”
The new coaching staff has helped Beardsley gain a new perspective on how to approach the game.
“They have helped me realize, especially from a soccer standpoint, things I would have never thought of,” Beardsley said. “For example, right now we’re working on different types of service from me, like what I can do to help the team, and they express how the service would affect center backs trying to bring it back. It’s something I would have never even considered. It’s like, wow, how do you guys think of that stuff? — They look into things even further than you think you’ve already looked into them. It’s awesome.”
As a freshman last year, Beardsley did not get much playing time but learned a lot while being a backup.
“Last year was a big training year just focused on weaknesses to make them strengths,” Beardsley said. “Focusing on areas of my game that I feel need major improvement just trying to shorten the gap. So I can apply it now and actually play and it would just feel like second nature.”
Beardsley has approached every game in a relaxed manner, taking every play one at a time. This attitude is being shown on the field.
“I tend to be a little bit of an overthinker. So just trust the work I put in training, trusting the 10 girls in front of me and just taking it one play at a time,” Beardsley said.
Beardsley has high expectations for both herself and the team as well.
“Yeah, hopefully ... be two or three more shoutouts,” Beardsley said. “Obviously to get us to SEC tournament championship, I think that game would be awesome to play in and hopefully just winning every regular season game from here on out.”
On this blossoming team, Beardsley has become a vocal leader. Her play on the field has been excellent thus far, and she could be an important factor in the future of Georgia soccer.
Beardsley could face competition for the goalkeeper position, though. Freshman Jordan Brown started Georgia’s most recent match, a 2-0 win over Missouri. It remains to be seen whether Beardsley will return to the starting lineup.