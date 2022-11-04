Georgia and Tennessee are entering Saturday’s matchup as two of the top six scoring offenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Volunteers are first in the category, scoring 49.4 points per game. The Bulldogs aren’t far behind, putting up 41.8 points per game, tied for sixth with North Carolina.
There is no doubt that Tennessee has been one of the hottest teams in college football recently, and for good reason. The Volunteers sit at 8-0, with five of their eight wins coming against ranked opponents. In those five games, Tennessee’s offense has been nothing but electric, averaging nearly 500 total yards per game, with over 300 of it coming through the air.
For the Bulldogs to slow down redshirt senior Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers’ passing game, they will need to try and take away their explosive plays. Hooker and junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt have already connected for 14 touchdowns, with 11 of them coming on plays of 20-plus yards.
“Speed, space, scheme, talented arm,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said when discussing the Volunteers’ offensive weapons. “You can have the best receivers in the world, and they get open all the time if you don’t have somebody that can get it to them -- they have somebody that can protect them and get it to him.”
Redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tilman also returned to Tennessee’s lineup last week after suffering an ankle injury in week three against Akron. Tillman hauled in 15 receptions for 230 receiving yards in his first two games of the season.
While Tennessee has been great offensively all year long, Georgia has also performed well, especially in the last couple of games. In the Bulldogs’ last three matchups, they averaged nearly 550 yards of total offense and truly established themself upfront.
They only allowed three sacks in that span and dominated the Gators’ front seven last week. A pair of Georgia running backs, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards, rushed for two touchdowns and at least 90 yards.
“It always fires us up upfront when our running backs are running through people like that,” said junior offensive tackle Warren McClendon. “I remember last week y’all asked me about Kendall [Milton] and Daijun [Edwards] running through people, and I was like you have to remember Kenny too.”
It would be huge for the Bulldogs if they can get going on the ground early, but that could be tough against a physical Tennessee defensive line. The Volunteers are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game and rushing yards per carry in the SEC.
“When you’re playing against one of his defensive lines, they’re not going to run from contact,” Smart said. “They’re not going to shy from contact. They’re not going to back down from a challenge.”
Georgia’s running game sustaining long drives could be key in keeping Tennessee’s up-tempo attack in check, giving the Bulldog defense time to regroup after Volunteer possessions.