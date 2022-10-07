Football beat reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Auburn this weekend with sports editor Callie Stanford from Auburn’s student newspaper, The Plainsman. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:
Meadow Barrow: After Auburn’s first five games, what can you say about its season so far?
Callie Stanford: I'm trying to stay a little bit on the positive side, I'm shooting towards the negative end this week. Zach Calzada had shoulder surgery so he's out for the season. On the defensive side, Eku Leota just had a surgery and he's probably about to be out so like, I think Auburn was about even keel like, not great, not terrible. That shake up this week kind of has me concerned about the future. But they're just very average. They're getting the job done with what they have. But, I know the back half of games has been [an] issue. Like it's not talent, it's not execution, just like, the second half getting the job done is what I'm seeing their problem is in terms of why they can't be really successful.
MB: What do you think Robby Ashford is going to bring to the table and how do you think he’s done so far?
CS: He's so speedy and I think we knew that before we even kind of saw him on the field. To me, he has a really similar skill set to TJ like in terms of arm strength and everything, but he's such a threat on the run, and he's so effective. When Tank gets the ball, Robby’s gonna give it a block downfield and execute. He's just a really well rounded player, but it's one of those things, he literally got his first college start this season. So it's one of those things he's just got to learn to settle down in the pocket and kind of just execute the game plan as it's given to him because sometimes you can tell like, there's a plan there and he just kind of looks like he's freaking out a little bit.
MB: Who on the team do you think everybody’s sleeping on that you think will have a good game this weekend?
CS: Jarquez Hunter [has] had a good season, but I still feel like they're sleeping on him. To me he's got just the same skill set as Tank Bigsby, he carries the ball well, he's willing to hit people really hard, he can run through the tackles too. I’m looking at him all season to be sort of a breakout star especially because I think everybody's got a read on Tank, like, it's year three in the SEC with him and everybody [has] seen him before. So I think Jarquez is kind of like that hidden weapon on the offense.
MB: What do you think that it will take for Auburn to upset Georgia at home in its first away game?
CS: I was like, dang, Robby’s never played in the SEC, Robby’s never been on the road, like, what is this kid gonna do? I don't know that they can win. That's me being a horrific pessimist. I don't think they can pull it out. But if they were, the defensive line [has] got to be absolutely insane. They've got to get after Stetson Bennett. The secondary I know has had some issues like they're going to need [Bryan] Harsin really harped on generating turnovers. And then the offense—the run game has to click in some capacity because the wide receiver room’s still somewhat inexperienced, like they're not super flawless and reliable like, say, Alabama’s room is. So you gotta have that dual approach on offense to even think about getting a win.
MB: You said that you think Auburn isn’t going to fare well against Georgia, but what are your score predictions?
CS: My number right now is 48-10 UGA. Because I was like, maybe late in the game, Auburn gets a touchdown, maybe one field goal. Like, ten felt like a generous number, but I don't know. I think the defense is gonna hold up enough that theoretically, [Georgia] doesn’t hit over 50.