Men’s basketball reporter Samuel Higgs discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Kentucky with Cole Parke, sports desk editor at the Kentucky Kernel, Kentucky’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Samuel Higgs: Kentucky has been a team that has struggled this year to meet the expectations for a typical Wildcats team. What does the away win over Tennessee mean for the team especially as an SEC road win?
Cole Parke: I think it means everything. I don’t want to put words in the mouths of the players or anything, but you have so many opportunities against quadrant one teams and you come up short every time I feel like you start to wonder if you can even do it anymore. I know athletes always play it cool and say they don’t listen to the outside noise, but they see what people say about them and when it’s all negative for weeks on end it can start to get to you. To that point, getting a first win over a ranked team and first true road win had to be massive for the team’s confidence.
Higgs: What factors have played into Kentucky’s lack-luster start?
Parke: Oh boy, where do I even begin? It’s hard to truly say because that answer differs depending on who you ask. I would say on one hand, several very key players have had injuries or haven’t been 100% at some of the worst times. I also think that there have been times where the game plan hasn’t been what it needed to be and the team has suffered as a result. I also think that, like I said earlier, the more losses the team took, the more things snowballed and the less confident it got in itself. It’s truly all over the place, I wish I had a better answer for you.
Higgs: What are some players UGA should watch out for in their match up this Tuesday?
Parke: I would say Oscar Tshiebwe is the most obvious. Reigning consensus national player of the year. Speaks for himself really. Beyond that though, Kentucky has a lot of talent despite its lackluster season. Freshman Cason Wallace is always a threat to have a great game, Chris Livingston can make big plays. Transfer sharpshooters Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick will hurt anyone when they’re making shots. It really just depends who’s on and who’s off on Tuesday.
Higgs: Georgia has struggled on the road so far this season. What would it take for Georgia to beat Kentucky at home?
Parke: Probably not as much as some might think. Look at what South Carolina did. If Georgia is able to make its shots and stay on Kentucky, and the Wildcats happen to struggle again offensively, I wouldn’t be stunned if the Bulldogs left Lexington with a W. It truly will just depend on what version of both teams show up, as cliche as that sounds. I would say another big factor will be how well the team is able to shut down Oscar Tshiebwe and whether or not Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick are hitting from beyond the arc.
Higgs: Is Kentucky or its fanbase nervous for their matchup against a winning UGA basketball team or just surprised they even have a winning record?
Parke: I wouldn’t say nervous, but I would say Kentucky fans are cautious. I hate to keep bringing up the same game, but after the Cats lost to South Carolina to snap a 28-game home winning streak, there is nobody in the SEC that can be overlooked. Every single team in this conference is capable of taking advantage of a team that isn’t at its best and making it pay for its mistakes every time. Kentucky is no different either, it took advantage of a lot of Tennessee mistakes on Saturday. I think Kentucky fans are expecting to win on Tuesday but I would be willing to bet that, regardless of Georgia typically not being a basketball power, there will be some unease going into the game and especially if Georgia starts off well.
Higgs: What are your expectations for the matchup between the Wildcat and Bulldogs?
Parke: Personally, after beating Tennessee in Thompson-Boling, I feel like Kentucky will be able to use that momentum to get a home win over Georgia. I feel like they have to, right? You get a win that was so important it made some fans do a complete 180 as to whether they hated the team still or not, you can’t go back and lose at home. I think this team knows that, especially after the uproar after the team lost to South Carolina. I think Georgia is better than many give them credit for so I wouldn’t predict a blowout, but I think Kentucky will win at home.