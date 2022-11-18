Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Kentucky with Cole Parke, sports editor at the Kentucky Kernel, Kentucky’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Stuart Steele: What has gone wrong for Kentucky this season to go from a successful 10-3 season with a bowl win to 6-4 with two games remaining?
Cole Parke: The offense. Kentucky fans expected that, with a likely first round NFL Draft pick under center and one of the best running backs in program history returning, Kentucky would have an electric offense even with a weakened offensive line. That has been far from the case. Regardless of what you want to blame the point is the offense has not been good. When discussing the most disappointing aspects of this Kentucky team, the offense will always be the first thing to come up.
Steele: What are your thoughts on Will Levis and his performance this season?
Parke: I think he's done the best he can with the circumstances he's been given. Kentucky's offensive line has not been the "Big Blue Wall" fans are used to seeing, leading to Kentucky being one of the worst teams in the country in terms of sacks allowed. It's also limited how much Levis is able to rush. None of that is even taking into account the bumps he's suffered this season. He broke his finger in the middle of a game, he popped his shoulder out of place mid-game and returned by the next drive and he's played multiple games with turf toe, only missing one game after that injury. When you have that context it's way easier to be forgiving of many of his mistakes and lack of rushes.
Steele: Chris Rodriguez is one of the top running backs in the SEC. What makes him so good and do you think he’ll be able to perform against Georgia?
Parke: Well first he's a veteran guy so you know he's going to keep a level head no matter the scenario, which is always huge for a star running back. Second, he's a tough back. He's far from the kind of guy who usually gets brought down by first contact and consistently runs through traffic and opposing defenses. He's also, by nature of being so experienced, able to find holes that maybe young rushers wouldn't notice and he's able to often make something out of nothing. You look at Kentucky's schedule this season and, even after being suspended for the first four games of the season, there are multiple games in which Rodriguez Jr. is the best offensive player on the field. He's responsible for keeping the team in, and sometimes even winning, games that it otherwise would be hopeless in.
Steele: What are the strengths of the Kentucky defense? Who are the best players on the unit?
Parke: I would say a lot of it is mentality. Every defense in the country stresses it but Kentucky has really internalized the ideas of "bend but don't break" and "next man up." A lot of credit should be given to defensive coordinator Brad White for the culture he's been able to have with that defensive unit. You will regularly see the defense give up occasional long drives down the field before recording a tough goal-line stop or forcing a field goal. Also, despite how sturdy it's been for the most part, the defense has had injury problems this year, though you'd be forgiven for not noticing based on how well the backups have been able to fill in. Jacquez Jones, a veteran linebacker who dubbed himself the "quarterback of the defense" has been out for most of the season, but other linebackers have stepped up to fill that role. JJ Weaver and Jordan Wright come to mind for really good defensive players, as well as lineman like Octavious Oxendine. It's a gritty defense and, sometimes, it's all Kentucky has going for it.
Steele: Who is one player Georgia fans might not know who will have a major impact on Saturday’s game?
Parke: I wouldn't say they aren't aware, but Kentucky has some really good wide receivers. The offense has struggled this year but that doesn't change the fact that the UK wide receiver room has three players with serious game changing potential. Veteran transfer Tayvion Robinson has been good this season and true freshmen Dane Key and Barion Brown have done most of the rest. Key has an ability to make tough catches in clutch moments, which is pivotal for the Wildcat offense, and Brown has such an impressive top speed that if he gets his hands on the ball and makes his man miss, there's a good chance he's going all the way.
Steele: What’s your pick for the game?
Parke: I must be honest, I don't see any scenario in which Kentucky wins this football game. Last year's team was undefeated heading into the matchup but lost 30-13 in Athens. This year's team enters the game coming off a loss to Vanderbilt, the first win for the Commodores in 26-straight SEC matchups, at 6-4 on the season and are predicted to lose by over three scores. My prediction? 42-7 Bulldogs.