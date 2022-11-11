Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:
Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?
Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that this is a big time game. People have been looking forward to it for a long time, even when it was first announced… that environment is going to be so crazy. And especially with them announcing that it's going to be a night game too, the night games in Starkville are insane. It’s been sold out for like two weeks now I think. We're expecting a big Georgia crowd too, so, I think a lot of the students from what I've been hearing are very, very excited for the matchup. It was crazy last weekend, crazy game, crazy environment. And it's going to be another crazy environment this weekend.
MB: The cowbells. Do you feel like that will have a great impact on Georgia’s offense?
DF: Oh, most definitely. The cowbells are one of the most unique things in college football. And to be able to hear it from, you know, going from a student to going into working the games and being able to just hear the cowbells instead of ringing them. It’s just something that I'll never forget when I leave this place. It definitely has an impact on the offense, especially in regards to communication. I feel like [the] one big key in the game this weekend is going to be the communication on Georgia’s offense and can this crowd and this environment get into the football game and maybe cause some errors to happen on the offense. It definitely has an impact. It's hard to hear. It's loud. It's one of the loudest environments in college football. And for one of the smaller stadiums in the SEC, I think it holds like 40 some 1000 people, so it's a little smaller compared to you know, schools like LSU and Alabama and all these other schools, but it's definitely loud. And especially like I said with it being a night game, the night games are just a whole lot better than if you would have gotten in a morning game and I think that's one thing Mississippi State's really looking forward to, especially this crowd, is the fact that it is a night game so they have a little time to get in there tailgate, enjoy the atmosphere and stuff [on] Saturday.
MB: You guys have some defensive starters returning to the team, how do you think they will impact the game?
DF: So from what we've been hearing, Emmanuel Forbes was back at practice this week, so he'll be back on the field this weekend. He missed the Auburn game due to a little tweak. We don't know exactly what it was or anything. He just wasn't practicing last week so he didn't end up playing in the Auburn game and Emanuel Forbes, he's one of the best corners in the SEC. He leads the conference, he leads the country, in career pick sixes at the moment. So yeah, Emanuel Forbes is a big playmaker. He's gonna be a big key in this game. Tyrus Wheat is another big key. I think one of the main things for this defense this weekend, if they're wanting to pull out the miracle against Georgia and pull off the upset, they're going to have to get pressure on Stetson Bennett. Make him feel uncomfortable, and it's all going to start up front. It's going to start with guys like Tyrus Wheat, it's going to start with Nathaniel Watson, it's going to start with Jett Johnson. Those are the three main guys that you're going to look forward to this weekend… With Emanuel Forbes being back on the field, too, it’s a good sign for this defense this weekend.
MB: How would you assess the way Will Rogers has played so far this season?
DF: Will’s done great this season. Obviously he's had his ups and downs, but he's been very consistent. I feel like one thing for this offense, especially against teams like Georgia, is you have to mix it up a little bit, you're gonna have to establish a running game along with the passing game. I think one thing against Auburn, one of the reasons that State gave up such a huge lead is because they opted not to run the ball. They opted to pass the ball more, and against teams like Georgia, if you get out to a lead against them, you have to run the ball, you have to kill clock, you have to establish that running game because then it opens up so many other things in the passing game for State. State’s a pass heavy offense, that's all they're gonna do is throw the ball, but they definitely need to establish the run game and with guys like Dillon Johnson and Woody Marks, why wouldn't you establish the run game. I think both of those running backs are going to be close to 100% this weekend. But Will’s done great this season. He's got a lot of talent surrounding him, too, that has helped them out this year, especially at wideout with guys like Caleb Ducking and Rara Thomas, who had a huge game against Auburn [last] weekend. I think it all starts up front for Mississippi State this weekend. That's the battle against Georgia is can you protect Will Rogers, can you prevent this defense from getting pressure on Will. If you watch some of the games from Mississippi State this year, Will Rogers, when he gets under pressure, he tends to make some errors and the offensive line has had some holes, it's had times where it's not been 100%. So, they're definitely going to have to do a better job of protecting Will this weekend if they want to win this game.
MB: What’s your prediction?
DF: If the crowd shows up and is loud, I think this game has the potential to be close for a little bit. You know, that environment, it's a whole different beast. And this is Stetson's first time playing in this environment, too, so it's going to be interesting to see how he handles it. But I do think Georgia ends up beating the Bulldogs 42-10. From what I've seen the past few weeks, Georgia is just such a dominant team. But I do think there is a chance that State can keep this game close. There [are] opportunities there. But if we get the Mississippi State that played teams like [Texas] A&M and Arkansas as well as they did and put up 40 points at home, then this game may be a whole lot closer than what most people think. But, I just don't see that happening. I feel like there's too much dominance on both sides of the ball for Georgia and not enough on Mississippi State’s side.