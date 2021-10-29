Sports desk assistant Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming game against Florida with Michael Hull, a football writer for Florida’s student newspaper, The Alligator. The following story has been lightly edited for clarity. The Gators defeated the Bulldogs 44-28 when the teams met last season.
Stuart Steele: Florida has struggled a bit this season compared to last year. And I just want to ask what you think the biggest reason for those struggles is and what you hope to see from this Florida team down the stretch?
Michael Hull: That's a good question, because they have struggled obviously a lot this year, losing two out of the last three games to Kentucky and then the real big loss to LSU last week. As far as reasoning goes, I can point to a couple things.
One that comes to mind is just the quarterback play. I think that Emory Jones is no Kyle Trask, I think Florida fans got spoiled a little bit with Trask over the last few years and just how good that offense was in general, and there's massive turnover from the 2020 team to this year.
You look at not only losing Trask but Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trayvon Grimes. They went from being one of the pass-heaviest teams in the country to a full on rushing attack, with some passing thrown in. And that worked early on, but you come up against a team like Alabama who they lost to and you need to have that passing dimension to your offense. Emory Jones looked good for the early part of the season, but the last few weeks, he really hasn't. And I think that also comes back to coach going a little bit.
Dan Mullen hasn't made the adjustments necessary. A lot of Florida fans have been calling for Anthony Richardson since Week 2, and it's been time for Mullen to make that switch. He seemed to in the second half of LSU, but now he's talking about, “We haven't decided on our starting quarterback yet, we need to watch film and evaluate.” That is his whole thing. And so I think a lot of it comes back to coaching.
I think that Todd Grantham, the defensive coordinator, probably should have been fired before last season and definitely at the end of last season because the defense was the reason Florida didn't make the College Football Playoff. They had a historically great offense and a historically bad defense, and they had a lot of talent on that defense so it came back to scheming and coaching and tackling, and they have the same issues this year. They have talent on that defensive side, they've been okay, but they just allowed Tyrion Davis-Price to run for the most yards in a single game in LSU history last weekend, which you can't have.
I think coaching and then just the massive turnover from this team. You couldn't expect a national title run, losing that many guys and having to basically just reset your offense.
Steele: So going back to the quarterback spot. You said you think they should have already made the switch to Richardson, but do you think he’s going to start this week?
Hull: I was an Emory believer for a while, I was on the Emory Jones train. I think he's played really well this season for the most part, give him a lot of credit there. But in the first half of the LSU game, he threw a couple bad interceptions. And it was kind of a pattern that was starting to form.
He's a second slow on like every decision he makes whether it's to run, to pass, when he's running, whatever it is, it just seems like he's doing everything like watching a lecture online, it's like he's watching on 0.8 speed instead of normal speed, if that makes any sense. While Anthony really brings an explosiveness to the offense that Emory just doesn't. I think you saw that against LSU when Richardson kind of finally took the reins and that second half and he led Florida to four straight scoring drives. He looked like the more efficient quarterback, and I think one of Mullen’s biggest struggles as a coach has been making changes too late.
You saw that with Felipe Franks and Kyle Trask back in 2019. It took an injury to Franks to even get Trask onto the field who ended up being a Heisman finalist. You can even go back to his Mississippi State days; it took him a while to get Dak Prescott in the game, so this isn't a new pattern with Mullen. I think Richardson has shown that he should be the starter, especially going up against a Georgia defense that is one of the best we've seen in the last 20 years. You're gonna need all the explosive plays you can get. And I think Anthony provides that and Emory doesn't.
But, I don't think Mullen will start Anthony. He's been very, “Oh, we have to watch film and evaluate, I don't know what we're gonna do,” but he knows what they're gonna do. My prediction is Emory will start, Anthony will play as well.
Steele: On Dan Mullen, There has been a bit of speculation about his job security at this point. Do you think it's more likely that he gets another year and there's changes to the defensive staff or do you think there's any truth to the rumors?
Hull: I don't think so. I think that his seat is definitely warmer than it was obviously. I think it should be a little bit warmer, but I don't think [athletic director] Scott Strickland will make a change like that this soon. He'll definitely get at least another year, but I will say he needs to make changes to that defensive staff.
Like I said, Grantham should have been gone a year and a half ago. I get it, it’s tough, he and Grantham have been coaching together for a long time but eventually you need to make a change as a head coach, when part of your staff or your team is holding you back like Grantham has been. He needs to make a change, he needs to get Grantham out of there. And if he doesn't, if next season goes like this season is, I could definitely see hot seat rumors and a total overhaul. But I don't think that comes this year.
Steele: Is there any player on this Florida roster who's maybe had a breakout year or looks poised to break out that you think could have a big game on Saturday?
Hull: Yeah, we already talked about Richardson a little bit, but he's explosiveness in a bottle. He got hurt against USF, so he hasn't played that much this season. But I think you look at his games against FAU and USF, he had three plays over 70 yards in just those two games. He created explosive plays against LSU. He's a guy that I would look to, if he's not the starting quarterback, which I don't think he will be, I would look for him to come in and just create those jump plays, those 20 plus yard plays that Florida's offense hasn't been great at making.
I would also say Jacob Copeland's a guy that, entering last week was probably the most disappointing player on Florida's roster. He did absolutely nothing throughout most of this year. And then last week, he had 53 yards and a touchdown, the week before he had 80 yards and a touchdown. So he's finally starting to find his groove a little bit. He's the most talented receiver in this wide receiver corps, so maybe he breaks out against Georgia. That's a tough defense to do it against. But he's a guy I've got my eye on, I expected a lot from Jacob Copeland. He's wearing the number one jersey which is a big thing.
Percy Harvin, Kadarius Toney, they all wore it. It’s supposed to symbolize you’re a leader and he's basically been invisible for most of this season. So he's a guy I would look too, not necessarily a breakout guy, but a guy I've got my eye on.
Steele: Lastly, who do you think wins this game and what's your score prediction?
Hull: Yeah, so Georgia is gonna win this game. I'll just get that out of the way. I think Georgia wins this game fairly easily. It's a 14 point spread, I think that's about right. Honestly, I think Georgia probably covers and wins by around 20. I don't think Florida scores more than 14 and Georgia's offense is good enough to have their way with Florida's defense. I'll go to 34-14 Georgia.
Now I'll give Dan Mullen credit, because I've definitely not done that so far. He plays up to his opponents. He also plays down to them, but he plays up to his opponents. You saw that against Bama. They were a missed two-point conversion away from tying up that game, a few missed tackles away from winning that game. So anything can happen but Georgia just looks too dominant.
And Florida's reeling from… I just keep saying whatever happened in Death Valley because I don't know what happened. They’re just reeling from that. They have nothing to play for at this point besides pride. They're a three-loss team probably going to be four-loss after Saturday.