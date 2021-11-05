Assistant sports editor Jake Jennings discussed Georgia’s upcoming game against Missouri with Mason Arneson, the assistant sports editor for Missouri’s student newspaper, The Maneater. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Jake Jennings: Missouri is 4-4, they could easily be 6-2 right now, two very close losses to good teams. Do you think this season's lived up to expectations so far?
Mason Arneson: I think that is kind of what Missouri fans were expecting from this year, especially given how in year one Eli Drinkwitz sort of exceeded expectations. Because last year's team was expected to go like 2-8 but they ended up reaching that .500 mark. I think that people were looking for about eight to nine wins, give or take. So I think that a lot of Missouri fans are disappointed, but at the same time, I think that fans kind of need to alter their expectations a little bit just considering that this is year two Drinkwitz being in charge. And he's mostly not playing with his own recruits.
If you look at the defense, only four out of the 11 players on that defense he recruited. So in that regard, I think that Missouri is where it needs to be at right now. But I think that you know, having those losses, those one-score losses, final possession losses to both Kentucky and Boston College, kind of left a sour taste in like the team and like the fans of the teams now. Just because they could have easily gone into the bulk of SEC play 4-0 with a win against a really good Kentucky team, a Boston College team that started off the season pretty hot. I think that all things considered it has been a bit of a disappointment, considering what the expectations were. I think that the team is where it needs to be at now.
Jennings: I wanted to ask about Drinkwitz and what the thoughts are around him. Do you think he has the backing of Missouri and its fans?
Arneson: He is recruiting at a very high level considering that, you know, it's his second year being a Power Five head coach. So I think that he does have some staying power. It's just a matter of if the people that he recruits can actually put it together on the field because, like I said earlier, it's not so much where things are going right now, it's just how can the people that he brings in perform once they get the shot.
Jennings: What is going on at quarterback for Missouri? I know Bazelak is a good player but might have gotten hurt last week. What is the word and what is the outlook on both quarterbacks?
Arneson: I think that kind of where that comes into play, is basically Drinkwitz canceled practice availability. So reporters were not able to attend live practice just because of the nature with the QB situation going into this weekend. And reporters asked him about the quarterback situation yesterday during his presser and he kind of avoided the question on it. So I think that we're gonna have to wait until … Thursday to actually see what the quarterback situation looks like, because it's all going to come down to the injury report that comes out.
Depending on where Bazelak falls on that injury report really decides who will get the starting nod this weekend in Athens. So I mean, I think that if Conor Bazelak is healthy, just considering how well he has done in certain games, especially the Kentucky game. I think that Drinkwitz sticks with him if he's healthy, but if not, I do think that Tyler Macon will get the starting nod. He's only thrown four passes this season and it was during sort of garbage time of a win over an FCS opponent. But I do think that overall Drinkwitz is very high on Macon, he sees a lot of potential in him.
Jennings: What is Missouri’s biggest strength?
Arneson: I think that Missouri's biggest strength really comes down to the all purpose playmaking of Tyler Badie because you know when he is playing at a high level when he is … because right now — I'm just looking at college football reference — Tyler Badie is second in the nation when it comes to yards from scrimmage. He's ahead of Heisman candidates like Kenneth Walker, Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson. Which I think really goes to show how essential he is whether it comes to rushing the ball or catching the ball in the backfield.
The only downside to his success is that, if you look at his numbers against group of five, slash FCS, slash Vandy, his numbers have been extremely inflated because of those games. Which is not to say that he hasn't had games of 100 plus yards from scrimmage against the likes of Kentucky and Boston College and Texas A&M. But if you look at his yards per carry from those games like he was relatively quiet. You look at the Tennessee game he averaged about two yards per carry. And so how that's going to transfer to, you know, facing this elite Georgia defense, I don't think that he will have a great game against that. If he does, you know, I guess it's a plus but I don't think that it's necessarily something that you can expect. So the game really factors around his ability to make plays, like carrying the ball and then also having some sort of hand in the passing game as well.
Jennings: What needs to happen for us to see an upset this weekend in Athens?
Arneson: I think that ultimately, if Missouri wants to, I guess, do the impossible it's really going to come down to its defense. It is going to have to be a low scoring game, if Missouri wants to see a chance of upset. I don't see either Bazelak or Macon, regardless of who Drinkwitz picks to be the starter, I don't see them doing well against this Georgia defense. What I do think could happen is if the defense somehow steps up, I mean, this defense when it comes to especially the rushing game, like teams just run all over Missouri. If they can find something in themselves to shut down the run game, or at least manage it a little bit. You can see like a closer scoreline, I think than people expected. An upset is not really in the cards for this one, I don't think but if they wanted to do an upset it really starts with the rushing defense and just actually staying within the gaps so that people don't just turn the corner or get one block and then they're off.
Jennings: What is your score prediction and why?
Arneson: Georgia has such a big spread on this game. I think last time I checked, they were 38.5-point favorites. It's an absurd spread but it's justified. And Missouri has not covered a spread at all this season. They are 0-8 against the spread. They had a 15.5-point spread against Vandy and they still couldn't cover that. So I don't see that trend going away. So let's go 45-3 on this game.