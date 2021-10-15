Football beat writer Jack Duffey discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Hunter Shelton, the sports editor of Kentucky’s student newspaper, The Kentucky Kernel. It has been lightly edited for clarity. Last season, Georgia defeated Kentucky 14-3 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jack Duffey: Kentucky finds themselves in the midst of this undefeated start with a chance to put themselves in the driver's seat in the SEC East. What has fueled the Wildcats’ success this season?
Hunter Shelton: From a fan's perspective, it’s Will Levis, because Kentucky finally has a quarterback who, while he hasn't put up super amazing numbers, he's different from what UK has dealt with in the past where he's able to throw the long ball.
He's more than just a game manager or someone hand off the ball to a running back. He can make plays and he's versatile, and you know, he's good on the ground or through the air.
So I would say, on the surface, it's him, but I mean, Mark Stoops has finally gotten this program to where he wants it to be. I think everyone's sort of bought into him. And you know, Liam Cohen, being the offensive coordinator, that’s huge. Brad White's got his defense working the way he wants to. So I think it's just like, pieces are finally starting to come together for them, and that's really what's propelled them. The UK of a few years ago would probably lose some of those closer games — they’d lose to South Carolina, they might even lose to Chattanooga, but you know, something has changed to where they're starting to win some of those closer games.
Duffey: I want to talk about Kentucky's running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. I mean, he's been one of the best running backs in the nation so far. He ranks fifth in total yards this season. What are his strengths and what challenges does he present to a defense?
Shelton: Well another thing that is different compared to Kentucky running backs in the past is that Chris does not go down easy on first contact. He's on the ground. You could compare it to like a Le’Veon Bell type of runner to where you know he’ll wait to find the hole that he needs to get through to get the extra couple of yards, and he'll fight for as many yards as he needs to.
On a long drive, you know, if you're feeding him the ball consistently like that, it wears and tears on a defense to where that style of runner plays a bigger part in games later on. In the second half, when teams are a little bit more beat up, a little more tired, that's when he can sort of take advantage. He's not a fast runner. He's not going to blow by anybody. I think his longest run this year was this past Saturday — it was maybe 30 yards. So he's not going to be able to break one loose or anything, but he's going to chip away, and that's gonna be a positive for him as the game gets later.
Duffey: Mark Stoops is in his ninth year as the Kentucky coach. What has he done to rebuild this Kentucky program from the bottom of the SEC to now being in contention for a division title?
Shelton: You know, Mark is one of those guys who's “get your lunch pail, get your hard hat, you know, clock in, do your time, foot on the gas.” It's just taken time. You know, those first couple of years were not pretty. After three or four seasons, some Kentucky fans were calling for an exit and you know, Mitch Barnhart and the Kentucky higher ups, they stayed with him, they rocked with him, and it's obviously paid off.
I think now it's to the point where he's gotten all the pieces that he needs to. … He doesn't have to worry about, you know — Eddie Gran was a big thing for the past few years with Kentucky, being the offensive coordinator and something like the play calling issues. I think that was their last big hole that they really had to patch up.
Now they have a former NFL quarterbacks coach in there who's really turned it around. So he's just chipped away, and he's finally gotten the program to his liking. He doesn't have to have any sort of message to get his players to buy in — he's been called boring and blatant at times, but you know, he really is to the point. He's just a hard-nosed football coach who knows how to get a job done.
Duffey: What does Kentucky need to do to pull an upset on Saturday?
Shelton: Well, given the way that Georgia has played so far this year, I would say Kentucky has to play a 99% perfect game. I don't think they can maybe afford to turn the ball over (even) one time maybe. Levis has got to hit a couple deep balls to Wan’Dale Robinson, Rodriguez has got to get his yards and Kavosiey Smoke has got to be able to contribute a little bit as well.
The defense has got to find a way to step up there. They're a little bit banged up, you know, they've got to have a “bend don't break” attitude. They've got to take their points when they can get them and they've got to try and hold some Georgia drives to field goals instead of touchdowns. I mean, you look at some of Kentucky’s stats, really, they've been outplayed in a majority of their games, at least when you look at the box score.
The Florida game sticks out, they were out gained by a ton, but you know, they took advantage of their chances. They didn't turn the ball over, and they found a way to win, which I wouldn't say it's a mantra of this team, but it's been a theme. They've you know found a way to win six times out of six. So I think they've got to play pretty close to perfect.
Duffey: Who do you think is going to win Saturday's game, and what is your score prediction?
Shelton: Given what Texas A&M was able to do to Alabama this past Saturday, I think maybe everyone's doubts have decreased just a little bit. I think maybe it's kind of like, you know, anything can happen. And I do think Kentucky is good enough to hang with Georgia. I think a lot of things would have to go their way for them to be able to win in Athens, however. So I think they'll prove that they are a legit team. This has just been like a lucky run. I think they'll be able to hang for a little bit. I'm not sure how often they're going to be able to score but I'll say Georgia pulls away and wins, 27-13.