Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed No. 1 Georgia’s upcoming SEC championship matchup against No. 14 LSU with Peter Rauterkus, sports editor at The Reveille, LSU’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Stuart Steele: I wanted to start with just Brian Kelly, who's obviously in his first year at LSU. And has exceeded expectations, I think, is that fair to say?
Peter Rauterkus: If you had asked me, you know, when I was leaving the Superdome September 4 if I expected the LSU team to be playing for the SEC championship the first weekend of December I would definitely not have believed you. What he's been able to do, trying to get people to fit in precious little time, it's been so impressive in terms of not just players, but a whole new staff as well. It's just been really impressive how quickly he's been able to turn the program around really considering especially where they were last year.
Steele: Jayden Daniels has been the key in this turnaround as well. What have you seen out of him this season, and what kind of challenges will he present for Georgia on Saturday?
Rauterkus: Jayden is another guy who, kind of like the rest of the team, when you talk about progression, especially since Week 1, just somebody who's gotten better throughout the season. Coming into the first game, it really wasn't even certain if he was going to be the starting quarterback you know, he was in that battle between him and Garrett Nussmeier, but eventually he did win the starting job. And then early in the season he did have his his struggles at times, there were times early on where people questioned if he should be the starter questioning his decision-making. And I think those are areas where he has really improved throughout the year. I think the Florida game was really the turning point for him, you know, coming directly off the week LSU got blown out by Tennessee, he goes in the Florida game, goes for over 300 yards, had three passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns. I think also from there, that's where we saw LSU kind of take off and hit that next gear as well. You know, they'd be Florida, and then the back-to-back wins against Ole Miss and the huge one against Bama. Since then, there was a point in time where he was even considered as maybe even a dark horse Heisman contender. Obviously the last few weeks that's very much out of the picture now but he's become a guy who is really able to hurt teams in multiple ways in you know, some teams have adjusted but when he's really thrown the ball and got some rhythm, he becomes extremely hard to stop because he's, in my opinion, one of the fastest quarterbacks in the SEC one of the best guys when it comes to running the ball as a quarterback.
Steele: LSU was in position to maybe kind of backdoor their way into a playoff spot if they could have figured out a way to kind of win out but the A&M game was kind of a letdown game. Can you speak to maybe what the takeaways were coming out of that game or kind of the vibe around the team after that loss?
Rauterkus: Yeah, I mean, the biggest thing that we all kind of thought and what Brian Kelly said, the best thing that, you know, he kind of learned is that in the SEC, you know, you can't take any team or any matchup for granted. I mean, this was an a&m team who, you know, has kind of been the laughingstock of the conference this year with what their expectations were compared to how they've, you know, played throughout the season coming into that game four and seven. But just look at the recruiting class last year, this is still a very, very talented team, and we saw that play out on Saturday and LSU. It's hard to say whether they just weren't prepared or whether they just laid an egg that night, I think, you know, probably a combination of the two. And that was a talented team, their talented players played well, and they outplayed LSU for 60 minutes, especially in the second half. So in terms of the background, they are still very much, they still seem at least very much excited about being able to play for heading to championship, especially considering that I don't think this is something that even a lot of the guys in the building are expected to be playing for at this point in the season. So I don't think this the LSU team, where that loss is going to kill them.
Steele: And so another another player that's been getting a lot of love for LSU was Harold Perkins, especially that Arkansas game where he just took over and then on the other end of the line, they’ve got BJ Ojulari, who has the Georgia connection to his brother, can you speak to them as a kind of a pass rushing duo and what they bring to the table?
Rauterkus: That's really kind of where it starts for LSU on the defensive front in general. And those two guys and trying to get into the quarterback have been more impactful than anybody else this season. I mean, obviously, over the second part of the year, Harold Perkins has really been the guy that's gotten all the headlines. You know, we all saw the crazy game against Arkansas where he had four sacks and two forced fumbles, including the game-winning forced fumble. And you know, we’ve just seen very few players, just as a freshman, being able to be as much of a gamewrecker as he has been. He’s still a guy who's kind of raw, who's still kind of learning. You know, he was brought in to LSU as a middle linebacker, but he's not quite at a point yet where he's ready to play middle linebacker. And then BJ Ojulari. I mean, he's one of the leaders of the team. You know, he wears the No. 18 Jersey, which is given to that guy who is considered a leader, and he's, you know, maybe the most, apart from maybe Kayshon Boutte on offense, the most pro-ready player on this LSU team.
Steele: My last question is simply, you know, how do you see this game playing out? And if you could give me a score prediction, that'd be great.
Rauterkus: I think it's obviously a game where LSU is going to be a very heavy underdog. Georgia, in my opinion, even though they've had some games where they've had maybe some trouble, you look at the Missouri game and even early on the game last weekend, Georgia Tech. I think though, when this team really gets down to business and they put everything together, I think they're still head and shoulders above the rest of college football. I mean, we saw what they did to Tennessee. We saw what they did to Oregon in Week 1, and I think in an SEC championship game when there's as much on the line, even though some would argue that, you know, Georgia’s already in the playoffs. Maybe there isn’t as much in the line. I think when there is a championship at stake, I think we are going to get Georgia's best shot and I don't think there's any team in college football that can hang with Georgia when it comes to their best shot. Now, I don't think LSU is gonna just lay down in this game either. I think LSU will be competitive, at least in the beginning. But I just think down the stretch, I just don't know that I can see LSU scoring enough points in this game to really keep up with Georgia. Score predictions, I think it's going to stay close for a while but I think Georgia is gonna pull away, I've got it 31-17 Georgia.