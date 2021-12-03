Sports editor Drew Hubbard discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Alabama with Ashlee Woods, sports editor at The Crimson White, Alabama’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Drew Hubbard: A lot of people are used to Alabama dominating and going 12-0, but this year, Alabama is 11-1 and struggled against Auburn. What do you think Alabama hasn’t done as well this year as it has in years past?
Ashlee Woods: I don't think it's anything that they've done like a little bit less this season, outside of maybe the offensive line, but it has been up and down this season, but we’ve had a lot of injuries. I think it's like three of the five have never started for Alabama even while being on the team. And we have a new offensive coordinator who doesn't call the same style as Steve Sarkisian. So, I just think it's a mixture of things.
I think Nick Saban said it best during his rant on his show during Thanksgiving. Alabama gets the best game from teams, they play their best game against Alabama. It happened at Texas A&M, it was happening at Auburn before they blew the lead and overtime. It was happening against some other teams as well like Tennessee. Tennessee wound up not winning, but Tennessee had a lead and they were playing really well up until the fourth quarter. LSU was playing very physical, came in on a three-game losing shoot, everybody thought we were gonna roll over LSU. And LSU was forcing us to come up with that extra play.
So I think it's just a combination of getting the best games out of teams, the youth that's on the team and some mixture of different players coming in and starting for the first time and I don't think it's anything they've done, necessarily worse this year. I just think a lot of things are different.
Hubbard: What have you seen from linebacker Will Anderson Jr. that has helped this Alabama defense so much?
Woods: He's just very athletic. I mean, he has 30.5 tackles for loss. That's unreal, that's unheard of. He figures out a way to get to the backfield. He forces the offense to scheme for him. It's like the entire offense has to be aware of where Will Anderson is at this point in time, because he can get up the field, he can get down the field, across the field. He's just so athletic in that ability.
It's really helped Alabama because last year, they really struggled for a good part of the season. This year, they struggled against running backs and tight ends in those short yardage gains, because they couldn’t really play sideline to sideline. Having Will Anderson, adding Henry To’oto’o really helped the Alabama defense really cover that middle section of the field. And he's just grown since last year, his freshman season.
I think the injury to Christopher Allen against Miami was really unfortunate, but it really gave the opportunity for Will Anderson to kind of step into his own and become that defensive powerhouse that a lot of people knew that he was going to be at Alabama and he's just proven it all season. He's very athletic, he's very smart on the field. He has great vision. I can talk about Will Anderson all day — he's honestly the best player in the country. He's so great at what he does and I'm just glad that he has evolved like this.
And it's been fortunate to have such a young player like a sophomore on the team have such a presence on the defense because it inspires the younger players like Dallas Turner, like Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry to come in and play as hard as they can when their number is called. They see somebody like Will Anderson doing it every single day, so they're like, ‘Well, why can't I do it?’ So he's been a great leader for the defense and just a great athlete on the field as well.
Hubbard: How do you think Alabama’s offense can expose Georgia’s defense better than anyone has so far?
Woods: I think it's really tapping into that Jameson Williams and John Metchie III receiver duo. The secondary hasn't really seen a wide receiver duo like Metchie and Williams, the season outside of maybe Clemson, but they were not the offense that we thought they were going to be. So, this is going to be a really interesting test to see how they handle the deep threat ability of Jameson Williams and also see how they handle Metchie because Metchie hasn't been as consistent in the deep game, but he can turn a five-yard play into a 20-yard play quickly. He's just so fast when he gets the ball, and he's really hard to take down. So, I'm really interested in how the secondary handles the open-field tackling of Metchie and Williams and just trying to eliminate that deep threat. Do you double team Williams and that leaves opportunities for Williams to come in? And then you also have someone Ja’Corey Brooks. Do you try to keep eyes on Metchie and Williams, which leaves the opportunity to budget for Ja’Corey to come through.
I just really think it's tapping into the ways that you can work with the different receivers into the group. And just trusting that Bryce Young is going to make that pass, whether it's the short-intermediate pass or the deep ball, so you just gotta trust that he's gonna do that.
Hubbard: What's the attitude like on Alabama’s campus ahead of this game?
Woods: It's interesting. Before Auburn, it was like, ‘Yeah, we're probably not going to beat Georgia,’ because of how we struggled against Arkansas and throughout Auburn up until like the fourth quarter, the offense didn't get any rhythm. Seven of the first eight drives ended in punts for the offense — no offensive rhythm. And then a couple of turnovers, then that touchdown to Ja’Corey that tied the game and then a field goal. So, a lot of people were like, ‘Yeah, this Georgia defense is going to feast on this offense,' but now, fans and students have convinced themselves that there's a chance despite Georgia being dominant, despite Georgia blowing out almost every single opponent except for Clemson.
Alabama fans have convinced themselves that like there's a chance that Alabama comes away with a victory. I don't think it's necessarily the history with the rivalry. I think it's because fans have seen how Alabama has handled adversity throughout the season. So coming out of the swamp with a close 31-29 victory against a now-unranked Florida team. Struggling a little bit to get some offensive rhythm against Tennessee and then blowing it up in the fourth. The defense showed up late against Tennessee, bouncing back against Mississippi State after a loss to A&M, and then adjusting. They still gave themselves a chance against Texas A&M until Seth Small kicked the field goal of his life.
Then this past weekend, staying with it against Auburn, having young players step up in the end. I think people have seen how this team has handled adversity and they're like ‘Oh, you know what, Georgia may be the best team in the country but we've gotten the best games out of several teams a season and we’ve come out with a win in all of them except for Texas A&M.' So, it's kind of a mixture of like, well, we've seen how this team has handled adversity this year, and they've done pretty well about it. Let's see if we can do it again on Saturday.
Hubbard: Who do you think wins and what is the final score going to be?
Woods: This is the toughest one I've done all season. I do think it's going to be a defensive battle. I think the offensive lines on both teams have not faced a defense like the other team has.
I'm leaning toward Georgia pulling it out in the end. I do think Alabama kind of keeps it close for a little bit and then Georgia wins like 20-10 in a very defensive battle that like Georgia has a turnover late and capitalizes on that turnover and basically ices the game. I don't think it's gonna be high scoring. I will be very surprised and shocked if it does. I just think these offenses have not faced defenses like these all season.
So, I think it's going to be Georgia in a very close one, 20-10. I'm hoping for Alabama but my mind is saying Georgia because of how good they’ve looked all season. Nobody has scored more than 20 against Georgia and I don't think Alabama is gonna be the team to do it.