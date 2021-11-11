Assistant sports editor Katherine Lewis spoke about Georgia’s upcoming game with Ethan Stone, the assistant sports editor at Tennessee's student newspaper, The Daily Beacon. Georgia has won the last four matchups against Tennessee, winning 44-21 in 2020. The following story has been lightly edited for clarity.
Katherine Lewis: What are your thoughts on the expectations for Tennessee this year versus how the season has played out so far?
Ethan Stone: Yeah so, I'd actually say Tennessee has exceeded expectations. Going into the year it was, Tennessee's kind of at a low point, I guess. Haven't had too much success in the past. Story program obviously with Tennessee, but just hasn't really been able to get it done in the past, especially with Jeremy Pruitt last year.
But [Josh] Heupel really kind of invigorated Tennessee fans. He seems to have the team ready to rally behind them and obviously Tennessee's not losing at the bottom of the SEC East anymore. They're beating the Missouris, they’re beating the South Carolinas, they’re beating Kentucky like they're supposed to.
Lewis: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart noted that Tennessee’s offense is explosive and stubborn, which was obviously the case this past Saturday in its 45-point showing against then-No. 18 Kentucky. What do you think is the Vols’ key to success on offense and putting up big stats so far this season?
Stone: It's really been quarterback Hendon Hooker. Virginia Tech transfer, a dual threat guy but can throw the deep ball and that's the first guy Tennessee has had in a while that could really get those big plays going.
Josh Heupel has always been an up-tempo guy and having that quarterback, I feel like, to run his system. It was just kind of a match made in heaven, really, when Hooker transferred from Virginia Tech.
And you just add that on the elite, almost borderline elite wide receivers that we have, Cedric Tillman is probably an NFL prospect. You’ve got Jalin Hyatt who's up and coming. And then you’ve got JaVonta Payton, he's a Mississippi State transfer. He's also doing great this year. So just the amount of talent on Tennessee's offense, it's pretty shocking when you lay it all out. [Tennessee] also has running backs Tiyon Evans, and Jabari Small, both of which can gas you up. And if you give them a hole, it's going to be a problem for opposing defenses.
It'll be interesting to see what they'll be like against Georgia, they haven't really been against elite defense yet, except for maybe Alabama, and they played pretty well against them. So, I think Tennessee's offense can go up against anybody this year.
Lewis: On the other hand, what will Tennessee’s defense need to change to compete with Georgia, and how will it compare against either Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels?
Stone: Yes, that's actually kind of been the problem. They started really, really good on defense against Ole Miss, one of the better offensive teams in the country. They held them, you know, and were competitive with them. It was their lowest point total, I think, up to that point in the season, and it might be still right now.
But, going up against a good offense like that, and then going up against Georgia, who is better known for their defense. I think it matches up well. But Tennessee, their defense needs to get better. I mean, if Kentucky is scoring 42 points against you, that's kind of a problem. And Georgia, obviously, is probably a better offense than Kentucky. So they're going to be able to move the ball at will.
I think a way to change that is, it sounds kind of sacrilegious, but slow the offense down, and give the defense some time to rest. And that's obviously not what Josh Heupel is going to do, he's always going to want to move fast. Tennessee's kind of trying to have their cake and eat it too. It's one of those things where they want to move really fast. And they also want to play defensively well, and it's just hard to have both.
Lewis: What do you think is Tennessee’s key to upsetting Georgia?
Stone: It's gonna come down to a game plan thing. Mostly because, if Tennessee can get into a shootout with Georgia, Tennessee might have the upper hand in that case, just because they’re such a good offensive team.
Now getting to that point is going to be the hard part. It's obviously easier said than done to go out there and put up 50 points against one of the best defenses in the nation. Probably the best defense we've seen a pretty long time. So key to win would be getting into a shootout, making it a shootout and just going to battle with their offense, but it's going to be pretty difficult to do that.
Lewis: Who do you think is going to come out with a win, and what’s your score prediction?
Stone: Yeah, so I think Georgia is winning this. Tennessee's a good team right now. I think they're better than they've been in a while, but you can say the same about Georgia. They're just an elite team this year, the clear No. 1 team in the country.
And even though I think Tennessee might be the team that could give Georgia a run for its money. I think the Vols just have that offense that can really push into any elite defense. I'm not 100% sure Georgia has even played an offense like Tennessee's this year, not even necessarily just in terms of skill, but more in terms of how fast they move. It's just kind of shocking, I guess, to any defense that goes up against it. Everyone Tennessee plays is always just like, “Wow, what was that?”
It's going to be really interesting to see just how Tennessee can play that. But I think Georgia is going to come on top of it. And I'll say the final score will be 45, Georgia and Tennessee, 28.