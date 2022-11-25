Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech with Will Fuss, sports editor at the Technique, Georgia Tech’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Meadow Barrow: How has Brent Key been as the interim head coach so far and what’s the difference that he’s made?
Will Fuss: So, we [have] a much better record under Key than at any point under [former head coach Geoff] Collins. We're 4-3 this year under Key as compared to starting off 1-3 under Collins and you know four wins in a shortened season is better than the three wins that Collins got his first three years… He’s definitely revitalized a program that looked like it was going to be a completely lost season. The defense has played lights out pretty much every week except for against Florida State since he took over and so that's definitely been big and then the offense has done enough to keep us in most of the games that we've played.
MB: What was pulling off that upset against North Carolina last weekend like?
WF: We beat them in the Mercedes-Benz last year when they were ranked so it's our second year in a row knocking off a ranked UNC team. It was definitely exciting… It gave us some hope too because after the Miami game, you know, we're figuring we had to win the Miami game and the UNC game to make a bowl game… We're 2-0 on the road this year against ranked teams so that, you know, gives us a little bit of hope going into Athens this weekend although UNC and Georgia are not quite the same team.
MB: Tech’s defense dominated against North Carolina's offense and Drake Maye. How do you think the defense will do against Georgia’s offense?
WF: Georgia has just incredible offensive linemen and just some really good weapons all across the board. But you know, Keion White, won the weekly Bednarik Award this past week, the nation's best defensive player. He had three sacks against a pretty solid UNC offensive line. And, you know, we're able to force turnovers and make plays. I mean, you know, a lot of respect for Bennett, but, Maye’s also a very good quarterback and we were able to limit him. I think that the defense has definitely been our strength this year. We've had, you know, sort of aberrations against Ole Miss, Florida State and Clemson. But other than that [we] have limited most of the team's we've played, which includes a UNC offense that was averaging about 40 points a game. So I think there's definitely potential for the defense to walk into Athens and give Georgia a fair amount of trouble on that side of the ball.
MB: What about Tech’s offense against Georgia’s defense?
WF: Georgia's defense is obviously fearsome. One of the best in the country the last couple of years and we're down to our third string quarterback Zach Gibson. But Gibson, I mean, he played well [last weekend], he completed 72% of his passes. We did a lot of damage on the ground [and] we've had a couple of big rushing games this year. Hassan Hall had a big 160 yard rushing game earlier this year. Gibson's accurate when he's at his best and when the offensive line [is] holding up. Against Georgia's defensive front, we're gonna need to be creative and need Gibson to, you know, stay mobile and make plays when he's able to and hopefully force a couple of turnovers that will give a short field because [Gavin] Stewart's been a good kicker for us most of this year.
MB: What does the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry mean to you and students at Tech?
WF: It's a big rivalry on our end. My dad actually went to Tech so I've been a fan my entire life. So, it's definitely big. I mean, it's a big rivalry. Especially after the UNC win, there's been a bit of a buzz around campus, about this game and getting excited for it. Every Georgia-Georgia Tech game is a big one. But then, you know it's easy for Tech fans to hate Georgia and so we're definitely kicking it into gear right now.
MB: Your prediction?
WF: Oh, this is the hardest one. See, it's like I can't go on the record and like predict a Tech loss. No matter what ESPN’s FPI says. So I'm gonna say 23-20 Tech in a nice close game.