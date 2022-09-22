Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Kent State this weekend with football reporter Jacob Hansen and sports editor Isabella Schreck from Kent State’s student newspaper, The Kent Stater. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Meadow Barrow: How are y'all feeling about this weekend's matchup against Georgia?
Jacob Hansen: [It’ll] probably be a blowout, if I'm being honest. I'm hoping they could at least make it tight like they did in Oklahoma in the first half.
Isabella Schreck: I guess if you're looking at the numbers on either side, obviously Georgia looks better. However, I think Kent, through their three games, are really looking up. Like, [the] first game against Washington, it was okay, not looking great. And then against Oklahoma, they looked better. And then last week, obviously not really comparable teams, but [against] Long Island, they looked fantastic. It was the biggest margin of victory Kent State has had maybe since at least 2002, if I looked at the numbers correctly.
MB: You touched on how well Kent State played against Oklahoma and Long Island and even though they lost to Oklahoma, they still had a pretty good game. Do you think that they’re going to bring some of the things they learned in those games into this one against Georgia?
JH: They're definitely gonna bring their fast tempo offense. They run the ball a lot. Collin Schlee, he's got wheels for a quarterback and they're going to utilize that ‘hurry- up’ offense, quick snaps. They're not one of those teams that use the entire play clock all the way down to the second, they're gonna move fast. I think that's what you have to do against a tough defense. You gotta keep them off balance. A lot of runs. You have Dante Cephas who's a phenomenal wide receiver. But, Schlee, he's gonna be able to get out of trouble. Especially against Oklahoma, against a tough defensive line, he was able to make some plays happen. He's able to scramble with his legs. I think that's gonna be their key if they can get that going. Obviously, the size comparison between Georgia's defensive line and Kent’s offensive line, it's pretty crazy. So it'll be interesting.
MB: What are the feelings around campus going up against the No. 1 team in the nation?
JH: Opportunity. A lot of people were like, yeah, it's gonna be a tough matchup. But, I don't know if Kent State's ever played a team that was ranked number one in the country, if ever, at least not that I'm aware of, and especially defending national champions. It's a great opportunity. Especially after playing Washington, they just beat Michigan State. Oklahoma is No. 6. So, it's great recognition just to get these guys out there and get their names out there. You know, Kent State's not a small school, but in the terms of your Georgia’s, your Alabama’s, they're not going to get as much recognition. Kent State’s had success in the NFL with Josh Cribbs, Julian Edelman, Antonio Gates, they've had success. So it's a great opportunity for these guys to get recognized.
MB: How has Collin Schlee been doing so far this season and how do you think he’s going to do this weekend?
JH: He's definitely smart. He's a smart QB. His first game, a little rough. You know, on the road, West Coast primetime game. He struggled a little bit, but [their] last game, he was 10 for 12, 199 yards. He's so smart about his plays and the thing is, he can get out and run. When that run game is going like it was last game, I think they had over 300 rushing yards when that run game is going and Schlee’s able to settle in, he's a very accurate QB. Very accurate, he's got an arm. He's just an athlete. Obviously, going against the Georgia defense, you're gonna have to play smart. But he's very accurate, very smart with his play.
MB: Going off of that, how do you think Kent State’s offense is going to hold up against Georgia’s defensive front?
IS: I think I read that Georgia’s actually really low in the FBS for sacks. I think that would be something, again, going along with what you said with Collin Schlee, would be really interesting to see how he can work with that, because Kent kind of has a strong showing with that. So I think that'd be really cool to see him just be able to get some throws in.
MB: How do you think Kent State’s defense is going to do against Stetson Bennett and all of those weapons on Georgia’s offense?
JH: I think they'll struggle in the passing game, especially with [Georgia’s] tight end, Bowers. [Kent State] had a tight end against LIU in the early first quarter, they were struggling to guard him. I think [Bowers is] gonna have a good game. I think run game wise, they'll do well against the run. They're a pretty solid team, especially this year, they've been really good against the run. But I do think they'll struggle on the passing game, especially with the tight end. The defensive line has been improving with QB pressures and getting to the quarterback so maybe they can get to the quarterback and cause some chaos back there.
MB: You said, Jacob, that you think it’s maybe going to be a blowout. If Kent State does lose, what has to happen in this game in order to feel good about the loss?
JH: Just competing. Even if they do get blown out. Like [against] Oklahoma, they got beat by 30 points, but I walked away [from] that game where I was proud of them because they held them to seven rushing yards in the first half. They, up until like, 48 seconds left in the first half, were up 3-0. And then the game got out of hand, but I was impressed because they competed. They looked like a totally different team. I kind of want to see something the same where we can make an entertaining first half and maybe keep it within like a 20-point game. That would be awesome. I mean, Georgia is the defending national champion for a reason, so to be able to compete [and] not make too many mistakes, show some promise. Collin Schlee, hopefully [he’ll] get out there and show what he can do a little bit.
MB: What are your guy’s score predictions?
JH: Oh, man. I’d say like 52-14, maybe. I think they’ll score early and then I think they’ll get one probably late in the fourth quarter.
IS: Maybe 63-17. I think they can get two touchdowns and a field goal, for sure.