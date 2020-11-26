The Red & Black’s assistant sports editor William Newlin discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Michael Sauls, the co-sports editor of South Carolina’s student newspaper, The Daily Gamecock. Last year, the Gamecocks beat Georgia 20-17, giving the Bulldogs their lone regular season loss of 2019.
William Newlin: What’s the perception of Georgia right now in Columbia, and what’s the feeling about this game?
Michael Sauls: I mean, it's been an abysmal football season so far with [former head coach Will] Muschamp being fired and just not a lot of wins in Columbia. But it's a rivalry week. There's no love lost for Georgia. South Carolina is kind of hoping for some magic from last year, but I think a lot of people are kind of pessimists, especially this season. But there's a little bit of hope just from the fact that the Gamecocks managed to pull something off last year and the prospect of possibly starting [Luke] Doty at quarterback, who kind of gave them some life in the second half in that Missouri game. But it's really just gonna come down to what happens Saturday night.
Newlin: What do you think is the key matchup to watch for Saturday?
Sauls: The Gamecocks are down injury list-wise on wide receivers, and obviously they had [defensive backs Israel] Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn both opt-out recently, so they’re going to have young guys at wide receiver and defensive back. So, they’ve got to hope somebody steps up in the wide receiver room [like] Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks. Then South Carolina has to make sure the young guys, and John Dixon, and Shilo Sanders and Jammie Robinson step up and contain George Pickens and Jermaine Burton. I mean, South Carolina has to make sure the young guys step up because obviously JT Daniels has got a hell of an arm, and at this point in the season, it’s next man up, and South Carolina has to make sure to contain Georgia's big weapons.
Newlin: Can you talk about how COVID-19 has impacted the team this year, and if it’ll have an effect on personnel this week?
Sauls: South Carolina has been very fortunate to where it hasn’t had to cancel a game. I know the Mizzou game was kind of close obviously, but that was more of Missouri’s problem than South Carolina’s. But from what I've heard, COVID-wise, the Gamecocks are gonna be good to go this week. I think their athletic training staff has done an amazing job this season keeping everybody safe. They’ve had a couple opt-outs at the beginning of the season, but the opt-outs that they’ve had midseason have been more about preparing for the [2021 NFL] Draft, as opposed to COVID. But I think personnel-wise, they’re going to end up being alright.
Newlin: What have you seen go differently for the Gamecocks in their two wins this season?
Sauls: They had an identity on offense. [Against] Vandy, Kevin Harris was tearing it up. I think he had over 200 yards. They didn't beat Ole Miss, but the offense was moving, and Kevin Harris was there again — I'm pretty sure it was a single-game record for rushing touchdowns. They had five. [Against] Auburn it was the same thing. They were able to find and consistently have an identity on offense. So they have to do that. They have to figure out who the quarterback is going to be and have to run the ball with Kevin Harris. Our offensive line has played decently, just kind of inconsistent, so if they can get the ball moving with that in terms of just running the ball on offense and making sure they have a set quarterback, then that'll help out a lot.
Newlin: Score prediction?
Sauls: Every game I’ve predicted that South Carolina would win, it has lost except one. … So, for the sake of superstition, and the fact that I really don’t know what South Carolina football team will show up Saturday, I say South Carolina will lose to Georgia 28-14.
Commented