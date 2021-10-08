Assistant sports editor Jake Jennings discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Caleb Jones, sports editor of Auburn’s student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman. It has been lightly edited for clarity. The Bulldogs and Tigers will clash at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend at 3:30 p.m.
Jake Jennings: Has Auburn’s season lived up to expectations so far?
Caleb Jones: Some games yes, some games no. I'd say through the first two games expectations were set pretty high, you know, scoring 60 points and back-to-back games to open the season. I think it was something that had not been done since 1932 or 1936. I can't remember the exact year, but I think those set the standards pretty high and then you went into Happy Valley, Auburn did, and you know, they battled out, and they didn't walk away with the victory but I think people kind of realize that, OK this team, hopefully, would get better.
And then the next week against Georgia State it was just — the team fell apart, it looked like. So I think in that game people's expectations of this team went way down. You know people, maybe thought, okay, this team is not as good as people may have originally thought after the first two games like the offense may not be as powerful. But then, Auburn went into Death Valley and they beat LSU. So it's kind of a tossup really, that's kind of the theme of Auburn football. You'd never know what you're gonna get each week if you're a fan.
I would say, no it has not lived up to the hype, because of the way that they performed against Georgia State, but then also, yes it has because Auburn beat LSU in Death Valley for the first time in 22 years. So it's one of those things where, honestly, I could not tell you. It's different every week.
Jennings: I want to ask about Bo Nix and his value to Auburn. Is he valued by the fans? And with TJ Finley getting some reps is there a possibility of a quarterback change?
Jones: I think up to this past week the way he performed against LSU, I think the fans are behind Nix for the Georgia game. You know, Nix came into the LSU game, he was questionable as to whether he'd be the starter or if TJ Finley would be the starter and I think Nix really solidified his job against LSU.
Heading into this game I think Nix definitely has the support of the fans. I think it's gonna be one of those where, when … they're announcing the starters on the the big old Jumbotron … When he says "Bo Nix, Pinson Valley, Alabama," I think the stadium will erupt in a good cheer, into a good ovation for him.
You may see a little bit of TJ Finley, just because he's put in the practice, he's put in the work, and that's something Brian Harsin has touched on before. Finley has worked hard, he's practiced and he's looked good in practice and he deserves to get playing time. So you may see a little bit of both, but you're gonna see Bo Nix mostly, unless, you know, Nix struggles again and then maybe Finley comes in again. But you're gonna see Nix. Bo Nix is Auburn football in player form.
Jennings: Where do you think Auburn is strongest as a team?
Jones: Its biggest strength as a team, kind of comes and goes, but I would say Auburn's running back room is arguably one of the better ones in the nation. It wasn't very visible against LSU. LSU did a really good job of slowing them down but when Auburn's running back room does get going, you just have a lot of depth there. You have Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers, Jarquez Hunter.
It's gonna be really tough, I think, for Auburn to use that this weekend against Georgia, who's got a really good run defense. So their strength this weekend may be different than, you know, where it has been in the past. But I'd say its strength is definitely it's running back room. It's kind of a strong 1-2-3 punch, you know Jarquez Hunter leads the FBS in yards per carry at like 10.6. And he's a young freshman. He's just come onto the scene and he has stepped into the spotlight, and he has not back down since stepping up.
[Hunter] kind of came off the sideline and I don't think really anybody knew who he was. Because, Shaun Shivers went out for a couple of games and then Hunter came in to kind of be behind Bigsby as the number two back. He literally said an Auburn record is like his first or second game for longest rushing touchdown in the history of the program.
Jennings: What do you think it is going to take for us to see an upset on Saturday?
Jones: I think you're gonna have to see Auburn definitely find a way around the Georgia defense for sure. And then Auburn's defense is going to have to put pressure on the quarterback, whether it be JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett, and force them to make mistakes. Auburn's defense has got to force George's offense to make a mistake. That's probably going to be the big key, because I don't think Auburn is gonna score very many points on Saturday.
I don't see them, you know — Auburn against LSU, they scored 24 that was enough to win, but that was against LSU. They scored 27 against Georgia State, that was enough to win against Georgia State. Auburn has been in that 20 point range, 20 to 27 point range, over the last three games. I don't see them exceeding that against Georgia.
It's very difficult for me to say that Georgia's gonna score less than what Auburn would score here, you know. So in order to do that you're gonna have to force a lot of mistakes on Georgia's end. The crowd has got to be into it, and that kind of deal. And then the longer that Auburn stays in the game, the better the chances of that happening. If Georgia jumps out early, it's going to be real tough.
You saw that the last time that Georgia visited Auburn, Georgia went up 21 to nothing and Auburn started making a comeback in the fourth quarter, scored two straight touchdowns, and then they just ran out of time. So I think that the longer that Auburn stays in a reasonable striking distance, I think that's gonna be the biggest key is stay in the game.
Jennings: What are your thoughts on Brian Harsin? Is he “the guy?” What do the fans think of him?
Jones: I certainly think after this past weekend there's a lot of positivity about Harsin. I think the fans are certainly excited to have him. Being at LSU, that was a long streak for Auburn fans to endure. That's like 1999 — I was not born at that time. So, the fact that Harsin in his first year has defeated LSU on the road and, you know, had a chance to beat Penn State on the road, that was not a blowout in the wideout game or anything like that.
I think there were little doubts after the Georgia State game but I think after that LSU win I think he's definitely re-installed, a lot of confidence by the fans and in Harsin. And I think Harsin's got a really good chance this weekend. If Auburn does beat Georgia, I think this is just gonna solidify him as, you know, Auburn made the best decision in hiring him.
But it all depends on, you know if Auburn does lose, it all depends on the way that Auburn lost. If Auburn gets blown out, that confidence in Harsin's gonna go right back down, but if Auburn keeps it close but still loses, the confidence is going to waver a little bit. I think Harsin's done a good job this season so far through five games.
Jennings: What is your score prediction and why?
Jones: I'm going Georgia 24, Auburn 16. I think Auburn's defense after the first drive against LSU really stepped up, only allowed field goals. So I think you kind of see that trend continue almost. So, Georgia doesn't quite score as many points as they have in the last couple of games but they still get on the board. I think Auburn has a pretty good history of being able to, you know, drive into enemy territory but then the drives tend to stall. And so I'm gonna say, Auburn kicks two or three field goals.