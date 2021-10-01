Football beat writer Jack Duffey discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Mason Choate, the sports editor of the Arkansas’ student newspaper, The Arkansas Traveler. The Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks 37-10 when the two teams met last season.
Jack Duffey: Arkansas is seemingly off to this impressive and really unexpected start to most people, and they're looking like one of the best teams in the nation to start the season. So did you expect Arkansas to be where they're at at this moment?
Mason Choate: No, not at all to be honest with you. I thought it was realistic for them to beat Texas for sure. Of course, the luck against Texas A&M has not been around, so I didn't think they would beat Texas A&M. That was before the season.
Going into the game last week, I felt very confident that they would beat Texas A&M. The culture change has been so quick, and so out of the blue, that it's just like, every week you start the week thinking, 'OK, they're probably not going to win.' Then by the time you get to Friday, it's like you've listened to Sam Pittman talk, you've listened to the players talk and you're like, 'There's no way they lose this game.' So that's that's kind of how it's been so far.
Now, of course, the schedule gets harder. Of course, you're playing Georgia this week, but this is a team that, I mean, they call themselves blue collar. They call themselves a lunch pail team, and that's what they are. They don't have the five stars, but they have the heart, that's for sure.
Duffey: What would you say has been Arkansas's biggest strengths this season?
Choate: The biggest strength has got to be the defense, to be honest with you. I mean, Barry Odom has to be a top five defensive coordinator in the entire country. He knows how to get under the skin of an opposing quarterback more than anybody I've watched at Arkansas and more than most people I've ever watched, period.
They've brought in a ton of transfers on the defensive line and they've just been completely embarrassing opposing offensive lines. I mean, Trey Williams was in the backfield for probably 60% of Texas A&M’s offensive plays last week and that's just a grad transfer from Missouri. They have a couple other grad transfers, John Ridgeway, who is a beast. He is really good.
And then of course, I think it's the best linebacking core and the SEC top to bottom. Now, of course, I don't watch every other team closely, but the linebacking core is really good, really experienced. Aside from the defense, the running game has been really good.
Duffey: What would you say are Arkansas’ weaknesses?
Choate: The receivers have not been great. Treylon Burks is amazing. He's a first round NFL talent, but behind him you have a guy and Tyson Morris who's kind of been the number two wide receiver but if you just look at the target share, it's like 80% Burks every week, so that's not good. There's been a few bumps and bruises on the offensive line. And then of course last week Burks and KJ Jefferson both got shaken up a little bit.
Another weakness that a lot of Razorback fans talk about is the accuracy of Jefferson. Jefferson is by far the best quarterback on the roster so far, and the accuracy issues are made up for by his running talent. He can run the ball very well. So it's a weakness, but the weakness ends up being a strength because he just gets out of the pocket and does what he wants.
Duffey: Sam Pittman, second year head coach at Arkansas, was the offensive line coach at Georgia. What has he brought to Arkansas in terms of culture that has helped transform the Arkansas football program?
Choate: So when Sam Pittman first got here, he basically said, I don't know the exact quote but he basically said, 'Why would you not want the Arkansas job?' Arkansas is one of the top coaching jobs in all of America. And first of all, just by saying that you're letting everybody in that locker room know, you want to be there. This is a job that you want to have.
They know that Sam Pittman wants to be there just as bad as they do, probably more than they want to be there. He loves his job, and all he wants for them is their success. He talks about how he believes in positive reinforcement, and these players want to play for him. They talk week in and week out about how much they want to play for it.
I mean, you have these super seniors there. I don't know the exact number, but a ton of super seniors came back this year to play for Sam Pittman. That's super seniors coming back from being on a 2-10 team, a 2-10 team and a 3-7 team, and they decided to come back to play for Sam Pittman. So there's something there.
Duffey: Who do you think is going to win, and what is your score prediction for the game?
Choate: I'll probably change this by Saturday. But I think George's defensive talent is just too much for Arkansas to handle. I mentioned earlier, the weakness of Arkansas, most of those lie on the offensive side of the ball, and it doesn't help that you're playing the number one defensive team in almost every statistical category in the nation. So it's just tough. I do think that Arkansas will keep it close. I think the noon kickoff really helps. So if I had to give a score prediction, I'd say 31-24, Georgia.