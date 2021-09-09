Sports desk assistant Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Tyler Szczudlak, the sports editor of UAB’s student news website, Kaleidoscope. Last time these teams met, Georgia defeated UAB 34-0 in 2006.
Stuart Steele: UAB football has made a very successful comeback after the team was terminated following the 2014 season. How has head coach Bill Clark led that comeback?
Tyler Szczudlak: Oh man, well, you know when the UAB football program first shut down, it was a shock, not only to UAB but really, the state of Alabama. I remember I was still in high school when I found out and everyone in my high school was like, it was the talk — that was the main thing going around the school was how we just got shut down, out of nowhere too. So when it finally came back, everyone was ecstatic, and I think coach Bill Clark really stepped up to the plate. He knew what was on the table and he took it, and it has really shown just how strong, not only Clark is, but how strong just this whole program is and how dedicated they are to be back and stay strong after the shutdown.
Steele: What are the season-long goals for UAB this year?
Szczudlak: UAB has won the past two out of three conference championships. So, obviously UAB has a lot to back up, being previous champions. I don’t want to speak for the team, but I know Bill Clark, he is a simple guy so it’s one week at a time. He doesn’t want to look too far. His main focus is just whatever is happening this week, and this week it’s UGA, and Georgia is ranked number two in the country and Clark knows. He knows this can be a tough challenge so he’s definitely all focused up on this game.
Steele: These teams don’t have a lot of history, having only played twice before. For Georgia fans who aren’t super familiar with the UAB roster, who are some players to watch out for?
Szczudlak: I think on both sides of the ball UAB has got some pretty great players. UAB has got players coming back as redshirt seniors because of COVID and everything but the first player that pops to mind is Tyler Johnson III, the starting quarterback. He got injured pretty early last season and had to sit out but was able to come back later and still take this team to the championship and UAB won. He played great, in my opinion — 17-21 with 320 yards with two touchdowns, and I think he’s just glad to be back on the field playing it again. And then you look at the defense, even a freshman that first pops to mind is Mack Williams. He had the most breakups down in coverage and he kept Jacksonville State to just 155 yards. I think both sides of the ball just play great.
Steele: The UAB defense pitched a shutout in the opener against Jacksonville State while Georgia struggled offensively against Clemson. Do you think the UAB defense will be able to make life difficult for Georgia’s offense?
Szczudlak: I think they can. I think they can cause a disturbance, I do. I think it’s going to be a great game. I honestly believe that UAB has some talent. I know Georgia has talent for sure, but I think it’s gonna be a great game for real. The Bulldogs played Clemson, another great team, so that was a struggle there and again in the first game of the season, everyone’s getting the jitters out and everything playing again for another season. I believe that UAB-Georgia is just going to be a great game. I don’t think there’s going to be a blowout on either side of the ball, and I think mainly it’s going to be on the defenses.
Steele: In 2003, UAB almost managed to upset No. 4 Georgia, losing 16-13 in Athens. The Blazers are a heavy underdog again this time around. What do you think the best approach is to attempt to pull off the upset on Saturday?
Szczudlak: Controlling the ball is going to be a big part of it. I do think we have two great quarterbacks playing, I think JT Daniels is a Heisman contender. Tyler Johnson is gonna play his heart out against a big SEC team. So, I think both offenses realize what needs to happen and I think both defenses are hungry, they’re gonna want that ball and I think it’s gonna be a great game. To see UAB pull off this upset, I think that that would be great but I think it will be a close game with either team winning.
Steele: Who will win this game, and what will the score be?
Szczudlak: I’m going to say UAB 24 - Georgia 21. I think it’s gonna be a close game just all the way centered mostly around defense and who knows, maybe UAB will get that final second field goal to take it home.