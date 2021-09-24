Football beat writer Matthew Welsh spoke about Georgia’s upcoming game with Justin Hershey, the sports editor at Vanderbilt’s student newspaper, The Vanderbilt Hustler. These two teams did not meet last year, but the Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 30-6 in 2019.
Matthew Welsh: So, to start out with the status of the program with a new head coach, how is he trying to turn the program around, and what's different when you're covering this team compared to past years?
Justin Hershey: I think a few things stand out. I think obviously this roster is still not his, right. So, he hasn't recruited anyone yet. So, most of these guys were recruited to a former program and the roster hasn't changed that much. I mean, they lost 20 transfers or something like that, but in terms of the team on the field, it's a lot of the same guys. I think what's changing is a lot of behind the scenes things.
So, [head coach Clarke Lea] came in and really tried to rid the program of almost everything that came before him. He was pretty intentional about changing mantras, changing jerseys, changing culture and all those sorts of things are really changing quickly, even how the team practices. He wants them to be the most physically and mentally conditioned team in the country. That's one of his big things and so he's really trying to hold them accountable for things that they can control. Right now they can't control what kind of talent they have because this is a program that's going to have to rethink recruiting, and in a lot of ways really try to catch up in terms of recruiting to its SEC counterparts.
Welsh: How does the Vanderbilt offensive line get the job done against Georgia’s defensive front, regarded as one of the best in the country?
Hershey: It's going to have to be a multi-pronged attack. This past week they relied heavily on both Raymond Davis and Rocco Griffin out of the backfield. Davis did end up getting injured and his status is kind of unknown. We talk to Clark Lea Friday so we'll see what updates he has there, but it's going to have to rely on both of those guys because like you said, that UGA defensive line is going to wear him down a bit.
Size wise up front, Vanderbilt isn't isn't in great shape, I'd say. This past week, Julian Hernandez started at center over Michael Jordan who is dealing with a sprained ankle and I thought he brought some good stuff to the table. I thought he got some good push, even a yard or two down the field against Stanford [on Sept. 18], and Stanford did have some solid guys up front.
So, I think it's continuing to watch that center position which is one that's kind of been rotating, and then seeing what you can get on the outside, but really relying on multiple backs to try to throw different looks at Georgia.
Welsh: Does Vanderbilt still have big concerns when it comes to playing a Bulldog offense with explosive capabilities?
Hershey: They really need to do more in terms of getting to the quarterback and making it easier, that takes pressure off those corner backs because those guys are getting worked because these quarterbacks have so much time. So, I think I'm looking for that other big play potential. I think the tackling has been pretty good, it's actually been improved from last year, in my opinion. So, that's not really a root cause of concern but size has been an issue.
Last week Stanford had a couple guys who just dominated with their size, and I know Georgia has some big targets so I think that's something that there's only so much Vanderbilt can do with. I think putting some more pressure on the quarterback is going to relieve some of the effort needed from those corners.
Welsh: What does a successful season look like for a Vanderbilt team that in many ways is still rebuilding at many of their position groups?
Hershey: Yeah, I think fans are optimistic. I think there's a lot of optimism within the building and there's a lot of optimism with athletic director Candace Storey Lee. But all along, we've asked Clark Lea about what success looks like and he's been diligent enough to not put a record on that. I think you can't because this is a team that's going through so much turmoil the last two years, whether it be roster related opt-outs, obviously coaching changes and changing facilities and investment into facility.
There's a lot of positives off the field going on right now but on the field, it’s really going to be difficult to pinpoint what success looks like. So, I think we have to look for is over the last couple years in SEC games, Vanderbilt a lot of times has been blown out in the first half, and in the second quarter, the game's really over by halftime.
So, what I'm going to be really looking for this weekend specifically, is does Vanderbilt put some pressure on Georgia in the second half, whether they're down 20 at halftime or not. Do they come out of the second out of the locker room and score a touchdown at halftime? Do they put some points in the fourth quarter, despite being down?
Welsh: The last time that Vanderbilt beat Georgia was in 2016, which was Kirby Smart’s first full year as a head coach on the team. A lot of people would say maybe this year's team is the most talented that he's ever had. After not facing each other last season, what is the motivation factor for the Vanderbilt players to get up and play the No. 2 team in the country?
Hershey: I don't think you should have to get up for a game like this, really. I mean, it's one of those games where you're at home, you're playing one of the best teams in the country and you shouldn't need more motivation than that would be my guess. And I think whenever Georgia comes to town or whenever you head to Athens, it has to mean a little bit more. You play them every year, it's not like they're from the SEC West or anything like that, so it's one of those things where you know you're going to continuously get this team and you've gotten them before. So, waking up for this game shouldn't be a problem. We'll see if that comes to fruition but it's one of those things where you want to play your best against the best and so I think hopefully you would want Clark Lea to have his team ready to challenge the best.
Welsh: Which team do you think comes out on top, and what’s your score prediction?
Hershey: I'll take the conservative route here and say Georgia wins 45-13.