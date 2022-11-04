Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Tennessee with Andrew Peters, sports editor at The Daily Beacon, Tennessee’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Stuart Steele: I want to start with Josh Heupel. There’s been a big leap for Tennessee this season. What have you seen out of him? And what's been most impressive about that leap?
Andrew Peters: Yeah obviously this leap is, I'm not gonna say unprecedented because you've seen teams make a leap like this before, but I think Heupel’s just kind of turned this program around so quickly. And I think that he's gotten everybody, his staff, his players, fans and media. He's just kind of got everybody to buy into what Tennessee's doing. I think he allows them to celebrate wins and to have fun, but he also commands discipline and excellence from his players, which is kind of just a huge flip from the last couple of coaches Tennessee's had so I think it's just been like a stark contrast to the years past. and, you know, it's it's been all Hybl is a great recruiter, obviously, you know, finding some steals and in hooker few other guys but yeah, hypo I think is I think he's one of the best coaches in the nation. And he's got all the right tools to work well. With his offense. And I think that's why he's kind of got into Tennessee in the position that's in right now.
Steele: Tennessee got its biggest win of the season so far over Alabama by three late in the game. How big was that for the mentality of this group?
Peters: Yeah, so I think you know, obviously Tennessee goes in and gets a couple of big ones early. bed in Florida, which in which there's two in hindsight, are looking too great, but it was on the road and Tennessee just walks all over LSU and then I think from there, you know, you got some momentum, you've got some confidence, and then you kind of get over this mental hump of, of beating Alabama because that's, I mean, that's been the benchmark of every Tennessee coach for the last. I don't know, I don't know, like 100 years. That's always you know, beating Alabama as a standard. So if you can do that you're already successful. You've already won the fans over but you know, Tennessee didn't allow that to be their ceiling. They almost just, you know, each week they have a new ceiling. So I think that game kind of just gave them the extra boost of confidence that they needed to be to say, hey, we can go and be you know, one of the best teams in the country, if not the best at the time. And, yeah, from there, it's just been each week, they just continue to get better. You can't really find many flaws in their game at this point. You know, the defense is what it is, but like I said, each week after that Alabama game they just continue to get better and they haven't taken their foot off the gas pedal.
Steele: Quarterback Hendon Hooker is a big part of this Tennessee leap as well. What have you seen from him, and what do you think has been the biggest factor in that jump from last year to this year?
Peters: I think there's no credit to anybody else but him. I think he's just a workhorse. I can't speak to what I did over the offseason, but I imagine you know, there was just a lot of hard work and finding exactly what he needs to get better at and doing that. He's insanely efficient, just kind of, first of all, at an unheard of rate. And I think his efficiency and his speed has just meshed well with Josh Heupel’s offense and scheme. And it's allowed him to kind of just look better than most of the quarterbacks in the country. I think it also helps him out that he's got some really great receivers: Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman, among others, so I think it just kind of comes down to he worked really hard to get where he's at. He's experienced, he's one of the oldest quarterbacks in the country, 24 years old. and I think it's just a combination of all those things coming together, just working out in his favor. He's definitely earned all the praise that he's getting.
Steele: Jalin Hyatt has been such a breakout guy this year, and then Tennessee’s getting Cedric Tillman back at this point for Tennessee. So I mean, what do you think that receiver group? What do they bring to the table and what is the challenge in dealing with them?
Peters: The first thing is speed. Jalin Hyatt is insanely fast. He could be a track athlete if he wanted to and probably go on to win SEC's, national championships. They are all excellent route runners. Even the tight ends, the bigger guys are all really good at just getting open. I don't know if you watched the Kentucky game, or even the Alabama game but Jalin Hyatt several times throughout the game just found himself wide open in the endzone. They can burn their defenders, they can get past their defenders with their route running, and when you combine all that with an insanely fast offense that doesn't give a defense time to set up and get ready, you're caught off guard when a guy like Hyatt or a guy like Tillman is just blasting past you. I think they're all just really talented.
Steele: The running game for Tennessee is often overlooked but very efficient. What have you seen out of this rushing attack and how important is its efficiency?
Peters: Jabari small Jalen, Wright. They're both really talented, really fast and strong guys. They both kind of made a leap over the offseason but I think what makes them so effective is, Josh Heupel runs an offense that is so unlike anything you've ever seen, because on first down, He’ll take a shot downfield, then if he gets it the next play he’ll to run up the middle and maybe it's only like five or six yards, but you keep doing that it adds up. And I think the way they've been able to balance their huge pass game with kind of just short bursts on the ground, it's just really worked out in their favor. I think both those guys, Jabari and Jaylen, have just gotten kind of better each week like the entire team.
Steele: I want to talk about the Tennessee defense as well. I think it's perceived to be a weakness, but last week it held Kentucky to six points. Do you think the unit is improving as the season moves along?
Peters: The first couple of games against Pitt and Florida, the secondary just looked flat out horrible, missing wide open tackles, allowing guys to just get past them. But the defensive line is really consistent. They've gotten some huge stops. They were kind of the reason Tennessee was in that Alabama game, and ultimately ended up winning because they got a big stop on a third down. I think the defensive line is definitely not a weakness, it's just the secondary at this point. But at the same time, the secondary came out and had its best showing against a really solid offense last week against Kentucky. A couple of interceptions. I think part of that was they kind of tweaked some positioning, they moved one of the safeties to a cornerback position and then one of the safeties came back from missing a couple of games because of the arrest. So I think they're all getting healthy, which is benefiting them a ton because now they've got a little bit more depth. Heupel said on Monday he expects Tennessee to be the healthiest it's been at this point of the season, so I think that will benefit them a ton in the secondary.
Steele: Who is one maybe under the radar player you see making an impact in this game and that Georgia fans might not know about?
Peters: On the defense I think just because the defense gets overlooked so much I don't think people talk about Jeremy Banks a ton. He's obviously a guy whose name is familiar to most SEC fans, but this season, he hasn't been getting as much talk as other defensive players, but he's made some great reads he can get to the ball but also can defend the the mid level and even make some open field tackles if he needs to. So he's kind of been an X-factor on defense. Javontez Spraggins on the offensive line has been really solid. He’s getting praise from the national media, he got an SEC Offensive Player of the Week. But not a name by any means, definitely not like showing up on a lot of NFL draft radars. He's kind of been the X-factor on the offensive line just protecting Hendon and the running backs.
Steele: How do you see this game playing out? Basically, can you give me a pick and a score prediction?
Peters: Yeah, I think my score prediction was 42-38. I think Tennessee is going to come out on top. I think that it's going to be just a battle, all four quarters. I think it's gonna be a really fun game. I honestly see it coming down to one of the last couple of drives kind of like Alabama was. I think it's going to be high scoring. I don't think that Tennessee is going to be able to slow down Georgia's offense a ton and likewise, I don't think Georgia will be able to stop Tennessee's offense. So, high scoring for sure, kind of a shootout.