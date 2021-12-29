Sports editor Drew Hubbard discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Michigan with Jared Greenspan, managing sports editor at The Michigan Daily, Michigan’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Drew Hubbard: One of the biggest storylines is Michigan's rushing attack with obviously Hassan Haskins versus Georgia's run defense being as good as it's been. Do you think Michigan is going to be able to run the ball with as much success as it has in the past against Georgia's defense?
Jared Greenspan: It's hard to tell, they certainly think they can. They're very confident in their rushing attack on a few levels. One is the offensive line, which has outperformed pretty much anybody's expectations, and they just won the Joe Moore Award, given for the best offensive line in the country.
They're a really strong, cohesive unit, they get a lot of push on the edges in-between the tackles and that has certainly helped the running backs. And then the other part is their run game is really unique in that it's three backs who are very different. You have Haskins who is fighting for those extra yards. He's more of a power back, hard nosed, very physical. And then you have Blake Corum, who is finally 100% healthy. He had an ankle injury that he suffered in early November that was limiting him a little bit, and held him out for a few games. But he said he's all good. And so he's more explosive around the edge and quick. And then also Donovan Edwards, who's a freshman who's come on late in the season, and he adds a bit of both to that.
So, Georgia’s rush defense is definitely stout and it's a challenge that they haven't really seen before. But they definitely think they can run the ball. And at this point, it's hard not to believe them based on everything that they've shown this season.
Hubbard: How do you think Michigan's offensive line is going to do against Georgia's front seven?
Greenspan: Georgia’s front seven is really unlike anything that they've faced. Georgia is just really loaded with NFL prospects and talent, high-caliber talent. Michigan's offensive line, one of the things that has made the Wolverines such an effective football team, and especially on offense, which again, I don't think many people saw coming this year, is that they limit negative plays. So, a lot of that is they don't really give up tackles for losses and they don't give up sacks, which that clean pocket really helps McNamara, someone who's more of a game manager than a wonder kid sort of quarterback, but that offensive line is really beneficial for that.
I think controlling Jordan Davis, we're watching film of him yesterday and he's like 6-foot-6, 340 lbs. There's not a player like that in the Big 10 for any of the starters to go up against. So, it's definitely a challenge. But I think something that the coaches on both sides have stressed is that they know it's gonna be a battle in the trenches. And I think both sides are really embracing the physical nature and physical aspect that this game is going to bring.
Hubbard: Michigan leads the country with 17 plays of over 50 yards or more, do you think the offense can have that same explosive play success against Georgia’s defense?
Greenspan: I would say I'm less confident in that than I am their ability to run the ball. The two are related. [Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil] had a good quote yesterday kind of saying that the physicality upfront paves the way for the explosive plays. So, one parlays into the other and so they're related in that sense. But I think, from what I've seen from Georgia, that they're really making an effort to limit those explosive plays.
Someone had a quote about a lot of it is the eyes downfield. And because Michigan does a lot of reverses, flea flickers, trick plays and double passes. So, Georgia is on the lookout for those and they're keeping their eyes placed in the right way and looking at the ball and not losing their men, then that would bode well for them stopping those trick plays. But then on the flip side, if Michigan is really winning the line of scrimmage and being physical, then that allows [Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis] to, as he’s done, open up his playbook and delve into those big plays and call those up. And more often than not, they work this year.
So, I think that's the key is it all starts right around the line of scrimmage but it does seem like Georgia is ready for what's coming.
Hubbard: Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is one of the best defensive players in the country, how do you think he is going to perform in the Orange Bowl against Georgia’s offensive line?
Greenspan: Hutchinson is really a special player, I think he's just gonna keep performing like he's been performing all year, and no one has really been able to slow him down.
The thing about Hutchinson is so much of his impact isn't sacks. It's flushing the quarterback out of the pocket and into someone else. It's drawing flags, it's batting down balls. So, I think that impact we're going to see a lot from Hutchinson. I’m almost certain Georgia is gonna throw multiple blockers his way, which may limit the statistical impact of the game, but if you're throwing two blockers on that guy, and then all of a sudden you have [Michigan linebacker David Ojabo] on the other end, and that duo has really been no team has really been able to slow them down or stop them.
I don't really know if there's a successful game plan for him, and I think Georgia will be put to the test that way. And Hutchinson is just a guy whose talent translates no matter who he's playing or going up against. Not many players can match his intensity and motor and then also, at the end of the day, his skill level.
Hubbard: What is your final score prediction?
Greenspan: It's tough. Me and my beat mates, we've been waffling for a while on this and we've had so much time to mull it over. I don't want to go all homer-ish, but my gut says Michigan will win. I think it will be a really close game. Let's go like 27-24.
I think both teams are really good. I think they're really evenly matched. For Michigan, the concern is the long layover and they had so much juice so much momentum with the Ohio State and Iowa wins back to back. So my concern for them would be how did that carry over in the break? And for Georgia, my concern would be do they still have a bad taste in their mouth from Alabama and how do they feel from that game?
I think that is a game that can spur a team in one of two ways: It can motivate you more or it can keep you down. But so much has gone right for Michigan this year and it's sort of really hard to believe that they're here in the Orange Bowl, in the College Football Playoff. It's quite a remarkable season that they've had and it just feels like my gut is telling me they're gonna keep it going.