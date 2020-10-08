The Red & Black’s assistant sports editor William Newlin discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Ryan Schumpert, the sports editor of Tennessee’s student newspaper, The Daily Beacon. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Volunteers 43-14.
William Newlin: What has been Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s message this week in the leadup to Saturday?
Ryan Schumpert: Tennessee probably played its best SEC game since [Pruitt’s] been there against Missouri, or maybe the most complete game. And his message was just basically that wasn’t good enough, we need to be a lot better … even the run game where Tennessee was really good against Missouri, he was critical of players finishing blocks and really playing through the whistle. So, I would say that’s been his main message. It seems like he was really talking to his team through media. [Tennessee] played well Saturday, but that’s not going to be enough to cut it against Georgia.
Newlin: What have you seen from Tennessee’s starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano so far, and how does he compare to last year?
Schumpert: The first thing I’ll say about Guarantano is he’s just inconsistent. You don’t know what to expect from him week to week, so it’s hard to know how legit what he’s done this year is. But where I do think he’s definitely clearly better is not putting the ball in bad places like he did a lot of times last year. He’s getting the ball out on time a lot more, which has been a huge problem for him his whole career. In those areas, I think he’s better. He’s still a little inconsistent in making accurate passes, and he’s lost his two best receivers from a year ago. And you don’t have any offseason to build camaraderie with new receivers. The absolute cluster that was Tennessee’s fall camp where they had about half of their team miss two weeks [due to COVID-19 protocols] and only got 21 practices, it’s hard to build that cohesion and get in a rhythm with your new receivers.
Newlin: How do you think Tennessee’s run game will hold up to Georgia’s front?
Schumpert: Maybe it’s a little too blunt, a little too honest, but I don’t know. I mean, that’s the question. Georgia’s run defense is really, really good and Tennessee is relying on that run game. Now, the big thing is I don’t think Tennessee is going to get out there and run for 150 yards against Georgia on Saturday. But they got to do better than what Auburn did at being able to establish the run a little bit [and] keep their offense on the field. And I do think [Tennessee wil] do better, and I think they’re offensive line is a lot better than Auburn’s is.
One thing I think is a really big key Saturday is Jarrett Guarantano is not very good at passing in the red zone. The red zone offense as a whole last year was a huge struggle. They were great on red zone offense against Missouri because they got inside the 20 yard line and said ‘We’re not going to throw a pass.’ Obviously, Georgia has given up one rushing touchdown in the past 16 games. Something’s got to give there, so I think that’s an area Tennessee is really going to have to be good at Saturday.
Newlin: Tennessee is coming to Athens undefeated, albeit against two unranked teams. Which win told you more about where Tennessee is right now?
Schumpert: Maybe this is just a glass-half-full approach, but I would say Missouri. There were so many questions going into that South Carolina game … [because] they had a couple guys out for [COVID-19] contact tracing. They had more of a full lineup against Missouri, and I just think they never really showed the growth of Tennessee’s program … as to how much better they’ve gotten against the Missouris of the world after they were able to really control that game from the opening kick and [there] never really be much of a question of who was going to win.
Newlin: Score prediction?
Schumpert: I think Tennessee will cover, Georgia will win. So, I’ll say 24-17 Georgia.
