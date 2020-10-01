The Red & Black’s editor in chief Augusta Stone discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Jake Weese, the sports editor of Auburn's student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 21-14.
Augusta Stone: How much has Bo Nix developed between last season and this season? How much more of a challenge will he be for Georgia to defend in 2020?
Jake Weese: Nix is, without a doubt, the engine of Auburn’s offense this season. If you look at what the Tigers did in Week 1 against Kentucky, Nix had 27 passing attempts in the contest compared to Auburn’s 30 rushing attempts. While there are more rushing attempts, Nix accounted for five of those. Now that we have those Week 1 numbers, the signs point to Auburn passing the ball a lot more this season. Nix’s development was one of the biggest stories of the offseason for Auburn, and through one game, he showed that he is a different QB than he was last season.
I think if Auburn’s offensive line can hold up against Georgia’s defense, you’ll see a lot of similar play to what Nix did against Georgia in the fourth quarter last year. Of course, there will be drives where the offense struggles, but I expect Nix to operate similarly to how he did last season.
Stone: Given there is so much uncertainty around Georgia’s offense, what are the biggest challenges Auburn’s defense is dealing with to prepare for them?
Weese: At the press conferences this week, we spoke with Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant about this exact topic. I would answer for him, but I’ll let his quote speak for itself. It is safe to say that the defense seems to have full confidence in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele ahead of Saturday’s game.
“I’m always confident in whatever Steele has to say, man,” Bryant said. “I already know he’s going to put the defense in the best situation, put them in the best place to make the best plays and things like that. When it comes down to Steele — if you’re talking about Steele, yeah, I’ve got the most confidence in him to put us in the right place and doing the right thing at the right time. So yeah.”
Stone: What has to go right for Auburn to win?
Weese: This is Auburn’s first road game of the season, and it is not an easy one. Nix struggled last season in big road games against Florida and LSU. This will be his big road test since those games. If he can play as he did on Saturday against Kentucky, Nix and Auburn’s offense should be in a much better position than they were compared to last year’s game.
On the defensive side of things, Auburn’s defense forced three turnovers against Kentucky. It could happen again, but it is highly unlikely. Auburn’s defense needs to win the battle in the trenches early against Georgia’s offensive line and the Bulldogs' run game. In the first half, Auburn gave up 234 rushing yards to Kentucky, and while they played much better in the second half in stopping the run, they’ll need to do a better job against Georgia.
Stone: How much of an impact does the Auburn-Georgia game being held much earlier in the season have on Auburn? What kind of difference will it make this year?
Weese: Auburn probably would’ve liked to start with a few different opponents to open up the year, but they’ll have to roll with the current schedule. This week, the players and coaches have all talked about playing this rivalry earlier in the year and how it doesn’t bother them, but I am sure Auburn would like some more time to work on some things.
The big difference for Auburn will be working against the Georgia crowd this early in the year. The Week 2 contest is Auburn’s first road game, and I could see false start penalties potentially being an issue. In Week 1, Auburn had three false start penalties on offense and two offside penalties on defense.
Stone: Score prediction?
Weese: I think similar to last year’s game, this will be all about who has the offense that can sustain drives and put points on the board. Typically, I would give this one to Georgia, as they have been impressive against Auburn in Athens, but since the Bulldogs have issues at quarterback. With Auburn’s offense looking more established, I’ve got to give this one to Auburn. I am concerned about how Auburn will handle a rivalry game on the road and its first road contest of the year.
Auburn 21 – Georgia 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.