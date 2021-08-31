Sports editor Drew Hubbard discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Matson Montilla, the assistant sports editor of Clemson’s student newspaper, The Tiger. Last time these teams met, Georgia defeated Clemson 45-21 in 2014.
Drew Hubbard: What should Georgia fans expect out of D.J. Uiagalelei on week one?
Matson Montilla: Well, I think a lot of people are questioning D.J.’s experience. That was like the first question a lot of people are wondering, but I don’t think that should be a question. He played in quite possibly the toughest high school division across the United States, in Southern California, and he also went out there and performed extremely well against Boston College and Notre Dame. So, he’s experienced, he’ll be able to throw the ball extremely well. He’ll be able to handle the pressure and his mobility is a huge thing. So, with a non-biased opinion, I think D.J. is capable of going out there and throwing for 350-400 yards against this George defense, especially since the secondary is kind of transitioning. So, overall, I think D.J. is very capable of having a great game against this Georgia defense and make sure to keep an eye on his mobility, because he is going to be able to escape the pocket if it ever collapses. So, mobility, and just the experience he already has will allow him to have a great game.
Hubbard: Is there anyone kind of flying under the radar that you think might have a breakout game?
Montilla: I mean, if we’re looking at the offensive side of the ball, I know that the running backs are a big question mark, because Clemson had Travis Etienne leave and Clemson has a five star in Will Shipley, but he’s a true freshman. But personally, I think it’s good to look at the receivers and I think Beaux Collins will have a great game, he's a true freshman. He played high school football with D.J., for, I want to say, for about three years. I think just having that connection right there is going to be able to translate right away. I actually was able to speak to D.J. earlier today and he said that's a connection that we should be expecting to see a lot this year. So, I think Beaux Collins is a big receiver to keep an eye on.
Hubbard: Can this Clemson secondary and this Clemson defense slow down JT Daniels after his good stretch to end last year?
Montilla: Well, personally, I love JT, I think he’s a great quarterback. He is a Heisman contender. I think he’ll be amazing this year, but if you look at Clemson’s defense, everyone looks at the Ohio State game and they’re saying, ‘Oh, they got ripped apart,’ but it happens. Clemson had a lot of players moving in and out, Clemson had some ejections, Nolan Turner wasn’t able to play until that second half. But I do personally think that this defense is capable of stopping Georgia and stopping their offense. Clemson has nine of 11 starters returning on the defensive side of the ball, and Trenton Simpson is going to take over at linebacker with the new starters, but he’s really, really good. He’s a second-year guy. So, with all that being said, I think that JT Daniels won’t have nearly as much success against Clemson as he will this season. I think that you should expect a high-power defense that’s flying all over the field, able to make play after play.
Hubbard: What do you think this game does for both teams’ playoff hopes?
Montilla: So, like you mentioned, it’s a big game. It’s probably the biggest game this season and I think if Georgia were to lose this game, they can still make the playoffs. I personally think they will make the playoffs, even if they lose. I think they’re the best team in the SEC. So, if they win it, they’re going to submit themselves as, in my opinion, the best team in the nation right away, for Georgia, if they win this game. But regardless of whether they win or lose, they’ll make the playoffs. I think they’re better than Alabama. And then you look at Clemson, if they win this game, I’m not going to make the ACC sound better than what it is, it’s a cakewalk of a conference. If Clemson wins this game, they’re probably going to go undefeated up until the playoffs and see what happens there. If they lose the game, that’s when the questions will start ringing, but they still have a big chance of making the playoffs. If it is a close loss to Georgia and Clemson blows every single opponent out and wins every single game, the committee can’t keep them out. Either way, win or lose for both teams, I think they both can easily make the College Football Playoffs.
Hubbard: Who do you think will win, and what will the score be?
Montilla: So I’m going to go with Clemson, I think Clemson will win this game and as for score prediction, I'm gonna go with 27-20, for Clemson. I think it’s going to be closer than people think, but Clemson is going to come out on top.