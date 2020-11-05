The Red & Black’s assistant sports editor Austin Roper discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with River Wells, the sports editor of the University of Florida’s student newspaper, The Alligator. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Gators 24-17.
Austin Roper: How would you rank the significance of Saturday’s game for Florida in the Dan Mullen era?
River Wells: Well, it’s big because obviously every time Mullen has played Georgia, Mullen has come up short. This Florida-Georgia game, I think, is the most important of his tenure here so far because Mullen has to prove that he can beat Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs if he wants to take this football team and make it a national title contender. That's what he definitively needs to prove. And if he can't do it this year, that'll start raising questions among Florida fans and college football fans everywhere of, 'Is this the one hurdle he can't get over during his tenure?' So I think this year of all years, this game is very important for Mullen's Gators. He's got to prove that he can beat Kirby Smart's Bulldogs in order to get to that SEC championship and possibly beyond that if they want to be title contenders.
Roper: We know how explosive Florida’s offense is, as it’s averaging the second-most points per game in the SEC with 42, but why is it so explosive? Does it have more to do with quarterback Kyle Trask’s progression or is it a combination of his weapons and Mullen’s playcalling?
Wells: Trask definitely has progressed, especially from what I've seen. He played very well last year and he didn't turn the ball over often. He was able to manage the game plan well, but this year, the velocity on his throws is faster. He's making better decisions. He's a little better in the pocket. So he's certainly progressed there, and that helps. Kyle Pitts' coming out party obviously is another big factor. Kyle Trask didn't quite have that type of weapon last year. I think it's safe to say that Kyle Pitts is the best tight end in the SEC and possibly beyond that. One last shoutout: Kadarius Toney is a player that previously at Florida has been used kind of as a gadget player. They've lined him up in the Wildcat [formation], put him in at running back and he's kind of like an all-purpose athlete player. Over the offseason, he's been working to really improve his receiving skills, and it's definitely shown this year. He's way crisper on routes. He looks like a true wide receiver and they found his place in the offense. I think that threat with him developing those wideout skills has really helped the offense elevate beyond what's been the past year.
Roper: How do you view Florida’s 41-17 victory last Saturday against Missouri? Was that the Gators’ most complete win this season and do you think that bodes well for confidence going into Saturday?
Wells: I would say it's Florida's most complete win. If Florida wants to win on Saturday, it better bring that same defense, because obviously, for the first three games, Florida gave up 100 points on defense which is awful. They've been very bad. But in that Missouri game, they put together a very good defensive performance and [were] pretty lockdown on all accounts. The offense started slow but really picked it up in the remaining quarters and showed us the offense that Florida's had. If Florida can combine those two things ... if they can build on their performance against Missouri, then that's when they're really gonna have a chance to win this game. But if we see the defense that we've seen before that, then they might be in some big trouble.
Roper: From what you can tell, what’s the vibe been like from Florida fans heading into this game?
Wells: I think there's definitely some worry for sure given Florida's defense. It was a good showing against Missouri, but Florida fans are definitely hoping that continues onward. I think this Georgia team is still the best team that Florida will play so far on the schedule. Obviously, if Florida doesn't win this one, then with a team that's so hyped up and with a great offense like this, it would be really unfortunate for Florida to miss out on the SEC championship. So, Florida fans are always nervous about this game. But of course, they're riled up because Georgia hate-week is a noted tradition in Gainesville. There's some confidence, but there's definitely some worry.
Roper: Game prediction?
Wells: This might not be a popular opinion, but I'm gonna give this game to Georgia. I think they're gonna pull it out again. I know Georgia’s offense only scored 14 points against Kentucky, which isn't great, but Kirby's won this game quite a few times. I think the game planning will be different on Georgia's side. Florida has a good offense, but I feel like a defensive lapse is coming, and I feel like Georgia is gonna get the win once again. But we'll see. If Florida shows that defense again that they showed against Missouri, I think they can pull it off. And if there's been a time where I think the two teams have been closest in skill, I think it's this year. But I think Georgia will probably win by seven to 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.