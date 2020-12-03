The Red & Black’s assistant sports editor Austin Roper discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Simon Gibbs, the sports editor of Vanderbilt University’s student newspaper, The Vanderbilt Hustler. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Commodores 30-6.
Austin Roper: How likely is it that Sarah Fuller, Vanderbilt’s starting kicker last Saturday, will make an appearance against Georgia?
Simon Gibbs: We're going to see Sarah play this weekend. She's absolutely going to play and I say that because it appears as though the other kickers are still in quarantine because when they released the weekly depth chart this past week, Sarah was the only kicker listed on the roster. So we are going to see Sarah. However, what makes things a lot more complicated is last year Vanderbilt starting kicker Ryley Guay, I believe he made 9 of 11 field-goal attempts and it was his second year starting at kicker. He still has a year of eligibility left. He's currently in Vanderbilt’s [School of Medicine]. Now, he hasn't played all year, obviously, he's in medical school. He had no intentions of playing. And it seems a little strange to me that after, after struggling mightily with kicking this whole season, I mean, Vanderbilt's starting kicker was 3 for 7 on field goals before he got put into quarantine with misses from 22 and 29 yards. Apparently, Vanderbilt is trying to get Ryley Guay cleared to play this week because he's still at Vanderbilt’s [School of Medicine]. ... But I even asked [interim head coach] Todd Fitch about it at Tuesday's press conference, and he sort of gave a nondescript answer but did acknowledge the fact that they're working to maybe get him in the mix. So my guess is that you're going to see two kickers this Saturday.
Roper: Vanderbilt fired head coach Derek Mason on Sunday, why did it make sense to make that decision now?
Gibbs: It made sense to let him go at some point. Given how many years left he has on his contract, I believe it was two or three, it would mean he's in for an extension this season had they chosen to keep him. I wish him nothing but the best, but this is the right move for Vanderbilt to make, and I think they did it at the right time. If they didn't do it last season, it was the right time this season, because you don't want to do it, at least in my opinion, you don't want to do it too early. You don't want to do it like what South Carolina did with [Will] Muschamp because then you've got all these distractions in the middle of the season that obviously makes it tougher for the players to play. But you don't want to wait too late, because obviously Early Signing Day is mid-December, and you want to give both the commits and people who might potentially flip the time to make that decision.
Roper: What has the progression been like this season for freshman quarterback Ken Seals? And what are his strengths and weaknesses?
Gibbs: Seals is the quarterback of this program's future. His father said that he's committed to Vanderbilt, not transferring. If that's the case, he is absolutely the quarterback of the future. He's good to the point where it might make this head coaching job more appealing to someone in the short term because they know they're gonna walk in with a very talented quarterback under center. As a true freshman, there's a lot of pressure to step on the field and get things done against an all-SEC schedule. … He is making fewer mistakes and the mistakes he did make early in the season he's no longer making. There were a couple of moments where he made some ill-advised red zone turnovers. He was trying to avoid a sack by forcing it up in the air and throwing an interception when he could have just taken the sack. Those sorts of mistakes, he's completely phased out of his game.
Roper: Vanderbilt is allowing 36.8 points per game this season, what are the most significant reasons for the defense’s struggles?
Gibbs: Its secondary has been tumultuous. It's honestly hard to watch how bad the secondary has become. What started as a pretty shallow secondary by nature has gotten worse with injuries, with COVID-19 opt-outs and perhaps the most detrimental is Donovan Kaufman, who was a four-star recruit out of Louisiana and was putting together, through the first three or so games of the year, what appeared to be an All-Freshmen SEC performance. He was that good. I thought he was gonna go on to potentially make some noise this season, getting into a conference team and hopefully stabilize Vanderbilt's defense. Instead, we have reason to believe he tested positive for COVID-19 because he tweeted it and then deleted it. A few weeks later, he's still not playing, and we asked Coach Mason in the press conference what's going on and he's like, 'Oh, Donovan Kaufman has a medical-related issue, and he's out for the year.' So that concerns me for a number of reasons because I feel like that's COVID-19 related and that could be [myocarditis] that everyone talks about. Pretty scary. But with him being out, with Randall Haynie being out for an undisclosed injury the past few weeks, and with opt-outs in the secondary and a couple of transfers, Vanderbilt's looking at four healthy defensive backs.
Roper: Score prediction?
Gibbs: I think Georgia is gonna blow out Vanderbilt. I do see Vanderbilt's offense, at least, having some rebuttal from last week where it didn't score at all. I'm gonna say Georgia will score 49 and I'm gonna say Vanderbilt will score 14.
Commented