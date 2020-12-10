The Red & Black’s football beat writer Gillian McIntyre discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Jack Soble, the sports editor of the University of Missouri's student newspaper, the Maneater. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 27-0.
Gillian McIntyre: Georgia’s JT Daniels has provided some spark to the Bulldog offense, but he will be up against a Missouri defense that has been pretty solid against the pass and ranks third in the league by only surrendering 233 yards per game through the air… Is Missouri capable of slowing down the JT Daniels-led offense’s momentum and energy?
Jack Soble: So this Missouri defense is defined by a secondary that's more solid than people realize, especially on the back end… They got a safety trio with Tyree Gillespie, Martez Manuel and Joshua Bledsoe. Gillespie is more of the single high guy who will run the back end and Martez Manuel’s a strong safety, he’ll kind of line up as an outside linebacker on half the downs and he's more near the line of scrimmage, and then Bledsoe is the guy they line up all over. Oftentimes they like to use him as a slot corner…But they work very well together. At linebacker, I'm sure you know about Nick Bolden. He's a monster. He deserves every ounce of praise he’s getting… a very cerebral player, arguably the fastest diagnostic skills in the league... And we saw this week when he issued a clean hit that was called for targeting against Arkansas. He'll be back and he'll be angry which is good news for Mizzou. The issue for Mizzou defense has been when the defensive front’s getting blown back in the run game. We saw that against Arkansas when Drinkwitz said they weren't being very gap responsible, and Arkansas ran a little speed draw where they'd have the running backs run out to one side and come back take a counter the other way, and that worked every single time Arkansas ran it. We saw that against Tennessee when they just kept getting blown back by Tennessee's offensive line and that's been when they've given up points. But, against Georgia I mean, the key is can they hold their own against the run? If they do that I think the back seven can be more than good enough to not hold down Daniels, but to contain him to a degree.
McIntyre: Missouri has played 3 more games since the last time Georgia was supposed to travel to Columbia and the Tigers offense has scored 91 points in its last two games combined. What has been the key to finding this rhythm and maybe living up to its slogan: “New Zou?”
Soble: Well, I will qualify this by saying they played three games since they were supposed to play Georgia… The third one against Arkansas. That’s the game where the offense really broke out and I thought they played fantastic. I think the thing that stands out about [Conner] Bazelak is the poise in the pocket especially for a redshirt freshman, but for anyone. He is incredibly calm under pressure. He's not necessarily a mobile quarterback, but he can run when he needs to, but he often doesn't need to because he'll keep his eyes downfield. He'll step up in the pocket. He makes all the right moves. He’s a smart guy, smart player and accurate downfield. The other thing that's really helped is that against Florida and South Carolina they didn't have Larry Borom and Xavier Delgado. When Borom’s been out against Florida and South Carolina the offense really struggles because he's that rock right tackle who will be a mauler in the run game, but before he got injured he didn't allow a quarterback pressure all season. His return in the Vanderbilt game and the Arkansas game… I cannot overstate how huge his presence has been, and especially against a team like Georgia with Ojulari and all the pass rushing threats they’ve got. Having him back is going to be huge. I don't think they would have a chance if they didn’t have Borom. If they can have the game they had against Arkansas that's gonna be huge for this offense… And then you know, the running back, Larry Rountree is probably the most talked about player on the team. He's been awesome in the past couple weeks… very good at what he does. But the running back who I think is certainly the more highly thought of NFL player is Tyler Beatty… if they block outside zone well with Beatty, look out. Basically Borom’s back, Bazelak is playing very well. The run game is complementing each other and the veteran receivers have come on late.
McIntyre: Missouri found ways to upset both LSU and Kentucky this season. But, the Tigers have yet to grab a win over a team with a winning record. Do you think this game has the potential to be an upset for the Tigers?
Soble: The short answer is, yeah, I think they have a chance. I mean, it's at home, they certainly have played much better at home than on the road this year. A side note: I think they've done a good job by having a fan environment while also keeping the fans distanced. I think they're certainly coming off a really good stretch of games. But, this is a very good Georgia team, and this is a Georgia team who's playing with a quarterback that has their offense playing better than it has before. So Mizzou’s certainly healthier than last time, but you know, so is Georgia. Does Mizzou have a chance? Certainly. I would not be completely shocked if they won, but I would not pick Mizzou to win this game.
McIntyre: What are your thoughts on Missouri facing Georgia later in the season? Will they have run out of steam, or will the roll they’re on continue?
Soble: I don't know if it's about steam or a roll that they’re on… like I said it's about being healthy… They’re also healthy in that, you know, they have Borom back. Defensively, they have like Trajan Jeffcoat who has been their best pass rusher… But I think having Borom and Jeffcoat back is huge, and I think that’s why they have a better chance to beat Georgia now than they did at the time and part of that is that roll that they're on. But, I think they would benefit greatly from Stetson Bennett being the quarterback and not JT Daniels right now.
McIntyre: Georgia is currently favored by 13 over Missouri. What’s your score prediction?
Soble: I think it's gonna be relatively high scoring. Not like Alabama vs. Ole Miss high scoring, but I think it's gonna come down to who can get a key stop in the fourth quarter, and I don't think that's going to be Missouri. I'm gonna say Georgia 31 Mizzou 27.
