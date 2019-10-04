The Red & Black’s football beat writer Nathan Moore discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Noah Taylor, sports editor of Tennessee’s student newspaper, The Daily Beacon.
Nathan Moore: What has head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s message been this week, considering his team is a heavy underdog?
Noah Taylor: It’s been the same message it’s been all season. He’s talked a lot about fundamentals and going back to basics ... He was asked if they would have any advantage given Pruitt and Jim Chaney both coached at Georgia, and he said it gives both teams an advantage.
Moore: What are realistic expectations for Tennessee in this game? How do you think the game will play out?
Taylor: I think we’ll see a little more of the same from Tennessee, maybe worse. Georgia is by far the best team they have played. The quarterback situation is going to be interesting. Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer was getting some first-team reps in practice last week. There is a legitimate quarterback battle going on. I think Jarrett Guarantano will start on Saturday just because you don’t want to throw a freshman up against that Georgia defense to start off, but the offense is going to struggle regardless of who’s at quarterback. I don’t think the defense can create enough opportunities to stay in the game. I’d say Georgia wins this game, 38-10, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s worse than that.
Moore: Nobody expects them to win or even keep it close, so what has to happen in this game for the Vols to walk out feeling good about their program?
Taylor: I think it’s the quarterback play. Whoever they trot out there, if they don’t turn the ball over and move the ball OK enough to put up some points, that will be good. Maybe a little bit like last year’s game. Just keep it respectable. I don’t think this year will be as close as last year, but I think they can walk out of there with their heads held high if they can just limit their mistakes and keep it respectable.
