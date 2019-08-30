The Red & Black's football beat writer Nathan Moore discussed Georgia’s upcoming game with Max Schneider, the sports editor of Vanderbilt’s student newspaper, The Vandy Hustler.
Nathan Moore: It’s not every year you kick off the season with your SEC opener. How has head coach Derek Mason prepared his team for such a big game to open the season?
Max Schneider: Mason did say today, “It’s just a different animal when No. 3 comes to town. The feel around the game is different, the vibe is different, and our players know that.” I think he’s very much aware that this is not just his classic “1-0 this week” game because it’s a much bigger challenge.
Moore: Vanderbilt returns a lot of offensive talent with running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, tight end Jared Pinkney and wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb. For fans who don’t know these guys, what should they expect from them?
Schneider: They’re going to make a more concerted effort than they did last year to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers and do it with some easier throws. A lot of screens and short passes, especially with the uncertainty at quarterback … I expect a lot of runs, especially off-tackle, because this offensive line is new too.
Moore: Georgia is headed into this season without their top 5 pass catchers from last season. The receiver with the most in-game experience right now is Tyler Simmons, who has just 14 catches through three seasons. With that in mind, how has Vanderbilt been preparing for this UGA offense, and how do you see the Vandy corners matching up with the Georgia wideouts?
Schneider: Vanderbilt’s corners are also very inexperienced. They lost two of their starting corners from last year, one of which was Joejuan Williams who was a second-round pick to the Patriots. So, you’re going to see a lot of new guys on both sides in this matchup. Two guys who are probably going to get the start for Vanderbilt are DC Williams and Cam Watkins, who are both transfers. So there are a lot of new faces in that secondary.
Moore: Who’s stepped up to fill the hole at quarterback following Kyle Shurmur’s departure to the NFL, and what are the expectations for the quarterback this year?
Schneider: The quarterback battle has been the talk of camp. It’s really between graduate transfer Riley Neal and Deuce Wallace, who’s a redshirt junior who’s been in the system and has just been a backup the past couple years. Even as of now, Derek Mason won’t announce who’s going to be the starter. He said he has told the starter who it’s going to be, but he’s not going to make it public until kickoff. Most people believe its going to be Neal, that’s why they brought him in. He’s going to have to manage the game. And that’s a lot of what I said earlier of just getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers. I think you’ll see a lot more running than in years past. Last season, Vaughn was carrying the ball 10-12 times a game, I think you’ll see more like 18-20 carries this week. Just manage the offense and don’t make the crucial mistake because when you’re playing against the No. 3 team in the country, you really can’t give them anything, especially with this Georgia defense. It wouldn’t surprise me if Mason played both quarterbacks in this game, though. I don’t think that’s his goal, but he did it a few years back during the last QB controversy.
Moore: General thoughts on the game and score prediction?
Schneider: I’d be very shocked to see Vanderbilt win this game. I think just putting up a fight would be a pretty big accomplishment for them with all that turnover on the defensive side of the ball and at quarterback. I think this’ll be about a 20-point game, mostly just because I think the Vanderbilt defense is going to struggle. Plus, it’s not exactly the ideal offense to start the season with either. So, if I had to guess the score, I’d say around 40-20.
