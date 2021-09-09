Some of the hardest workers in the Georgia football program never see the field. Hours before kickoff and hours after the dust has settled, the unsung heroes of the Bulldogs, the equipment managers, are committed to making game days the best they can possibly be.
Even in the offseason, during camps and recruiting visits, the Bulldogs’ equipment team is another gear that helps make the top-tier football program tick.
“It’s a year-round job now and it’ll wear you out,” said the former director of equipment and current director of inventory John Meshad. “You’re getting calls at all hours of the day. It’s a high energy, high-paced job and it’s fun, but it’s just tough and very time consuming.”
Hard work and preparation
From the outside it may seem as though the equipment team only prepares the uniforms and equipment for players on the field, but that would be an injustice to the hard work that the equipment managers put in.
Current director of equipment and apparel Gage Whitten detailed the responsibilities they manage from the helmets and shoulder pads on the field down to starting quarterback JT Daniels’ travel suit or head coach Kirby Smart’s polo and visor on game day.
“One easy way to kind of think about it is anything on anyone,” Whitten said. “So whether that's protective equipment for the players, the helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, or the really cool stuff like the jerseys, the gloves the players wear even down to the stuff that coaches on the sideline like coach Smart’s polo and visor, we’re in charge of ordering that, inventorying it, packing it up and bringing it to every single game.”
Throughout the week, game day preparations and showing up to every team practice can total over 30 hours across six days. The equipment team regularly updates its social media to give fans an idea of the amount of work they face each week.
Whitten added that it’s one less thing for coaches and players to worry about on game days which helps the Bulldogs hit the ground running on Saturdays.
“We just want [the players and coaches] to show up, get dressed and play ball,” Whitten said. “We are part of the chain, just trying to do whatever we can to help the team win.”
The art of resourcefulness
Whitten and his team of 18 paid student managers do their best to go unnoticed on game days. On a perfect Saturday, everything the equipment team does will go according to plan, allowing the coaches and players to simply play the game.
However, there is rarely a perfect Saturday. The best characteristic an equipment manager can have is their resourcefulness. Whitten described a situation where his team had to be resourceful to make sure kick off went on without a hitch.
“We had a player basically change his jersey number before a game. Someone went down, and the next man up was playing. His number conflicted with another player's number on special teams,” Whitten said. “Usually, it's almost half a day in advance we can get any jersey made. But this was 20 minutes before kickoff which presented several types of challenges.”
A situation like the one presented would likely throw any regular person into a panic, but for Whitten, while he noted it was difficult, it was just another time to be resourceful to get the job done.
“Basically, we used one of our backup jerseys from another player and made the backup jersey that new player's new number. So we had to cut his nameplate off,” Whitten said. “He wore that jersey all game and luckily we had no issues and it wasn't a story. So we survived and got through it.”
One big family
A big way in which Whitten is able to manage all of the equipment responsibilities from week-to-week is through the help of student managers.
Although it may seem like there is no practical application to some of the tasks that are required of student managers, Whitten understands that there should be benefits for a student that commits so much of their time to the equipment team.
“It's not like you can get a degree in sports equipment,” Whitten said. “So we really just try to incorporate things that are going to set them up for success in life through our program, not just washing dirty underwear and working practices. You know, we tried to have real life applications for our program.
All paid students who work for the equipment team have to work their way through a volunteer program first, so Whitten gets to know most of his student equipment managers over their entire four years at the university. He added that he sees most of his students more than their parents or significant others see them throughout the season.
For Whitten, working with students is one of the most rewarding aspects of his job.
“Those are my kids,” Whitten said. “We see them every day. I realize it's very similar… to a coach and a player's kind of relationship. It's just very rewarding to see them mature and grow up, see them become more organized. Just little things like that, like taking on more of a leadership role.”