With SEC placement at stake and five minutes remaining in a 3-3 game, Georgia turned to its forward partnership, as it has all season, to send the Gators chomping their way back to Gainesville, Florida in defeat.
Dani Murguia got loose on the right hand side and whipped in an inch-perfect cross to Mollie Belisle, whose header rippled the net and sent the Georgia crowd into absolute mayhem. It was a cross that you just knew would set the graduate forward up for the game winner the second it left Muguia’s right foot.
“Me making that run out wide, I knew Mollie was going to put in the effort to get in the box,” Murguia said. “It was the perfect run. That moment was everything we’ve been doing all year.”
The Cross. The Finish. The Winner.@daniellamurguia ➡️ @MollieBelisle 📺 ESPNU#GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/0yP4o0OMl4— Georgia Soccer (@UGASoccer) October 21, 2021
Belisle and Murguia combined together for three of the Bulldogs’ four goals. In the eighth minute Belisle drove down the inline, squaring the ball into a dangerous area across the goal that found its way to Murguia. The senior forward gave Georgia the 1-0 lead with a one-touch finish from about 10 yards out, and although Belisle wasn’t credited with an assist, she played a pivotal role in setting Murguia up.
Belisle did, however, earn her assist in the 48th minute after combining with Murguia for the 3-0 lead. Murguia gathered Belisle’s pass on the edge of the area and finished on her left foot for her second goal of the game.
Nearly 40 minutes, a Georgia red card and three Florida goals later, and the two delivered for the grand finale.
This isn’t a new occurrence for Murguia and Belisle. Together, they have combined for a goal on eight separate occasions. Their connection on the field is second to none. It just works – like bread and butter.
“Our chemistry together has been unreal this year,” Murguia said. “We know where each other’s gonna be, and I think it’s obviously worked out for the better of the team.”
Murguia finished the game with two goals and one assist, moving her to nine goals and 11 total assists on the season. Belisle finished with one goal and one assist, giving her a nation-high 15 goals and two assists overall.
Murguia now ties the single-season assist record for Georgia at 11, while Belisle sits three goals behind the single-season goal record.
“There’s nothing better than the connection there with one of your best friends on and off the field,” Belisle said.