Georgia defeated SEC East rivals Florida 4-3 at home on Thursday. The Bulldogs gave up a three goal lead in the second half before Mollie Belisle was able to find her 15th goal of the season in the 85th minute and secure the win for the Bulldogs.
“We should have never been in that situation in the first place, like, point blank, that should have never happened, but the fact that it ended up working out is literally a miracle,” Belisle said.
Dani Murguia scored two goals in the seven goal thriller and assisted the winning goal, tying her for the school record in assists with 11.
“You can see the excitement of Dani and Mollie and how much it meant to them and the rest of the team, '' head coach Billy Lesesne said. “So proud of the effort they put forward today.”
Murguia opened the scoring in the eighth minute as she played a through ball down the right hand side to Belisle. Belisle ran down the wing, cutting in and beating the Florida defender before crossing it through the six-yard box. The cross was deflected and fell straight to Murguia who fired the ball into the net through the crowd of players from 10 yards out.
The second goal came in the 38th minute as the ball fell to Tori Penn in the box. She was one on one with the goalie when she was taken out trying to go around her and awarded a penalty. Sophomore Madison Haugen stepped up to take the penalty and sent the keeper the wrong way, slotting it into the bottom left of the net and extending the bulldogs lead to 2-0.
Georgia took the 2-0 lead into halftime and started the second half strong as Murguia scored her second goal of the game in the 48th minute. Belisle layed off a pass to Murguia who fired a ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the 18-yard box to make it 3-0.
Florida got one back in the 53rd minute as Madison Alexander picked up the ball in the box, beat a defender and struck the ball to the left of keeper Emory Wegener to put the Gators on the board, making it 3-1.
Florida got even closer as Riley Thompson got on the end of a Kit Loferski low cross and guided the ball into the net to claw their way back into the game and make it a 3-2 game in the 62nd minute.
It got worse for Georgia in the 64th minute as senior defender Cecily Stoute took down a Florida forward from behind as she was running in on goal. This earned Stoute a red card, forcing Georgia down to 10 women and giving the Gators a free kick on the edge of the 18-yard box.
Florida completed the comeback from the ensuing free kick as Florida’s Nicole Vernis sent a shot into the top left corner, tying the game at three.
Georgia was under immense pressure after the red card as the extra player difference was putting the Bulldogs to the test as Murguia had to play more defensively, leaving Belisle alone up top.
“To an extent, there was nothing to lose,” Belisle said. “Like I was the only one up there, Dani was going to get up and down the field as much as she could but she also took on the defensive role.”
The breakthrough goal came in the 85th minute as Murguia ran down the right wing before crossing the ball, finding Belisle. Belisle got her head on the ball and put it in the back of the net earning Georgia the hard fought win.
“I saw [Murguia] get it wide and I was like, ‘Mollie get in the box right now’,” Belisle said.
The Bulldogs will be without senior defender Cecily Stoute in their next game in Knoxville, Tennessee, against the Volunteers this Sunday.