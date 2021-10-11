Mollie Belisle scored both goals in Georgia’s 2-1 win over Kentucky on Sunday. The goals put her tally for the season up to 14 on the year and got her back in the race for most goals in the country.
“I honestly think it just comes down to believing in myself, and believing in this team,” Belisle said.
She’s now tied with Nicole Douglas of Arizona State and Miri Taylor of Hofstra University, who also scored twice on Sunday. The goals were Belisle’s first since she scored against LSU last month to end a two game goalless streak.
With 14 goals, Belisle is fourth in the UGA record books for goals in a season and just four goals away from Stephanie Yarem’s 1997 school record with four regular season games remaining plus the postseason.
Her first goal came in the eighth minute as she got on the end of a Dani Murguia cross and headed the ball in from the edge of the six-yard box to tie the game, three minutes after the Wildcats opened the scoring.
“I think she knew Dani would deliver that ball and she found herself in a great position between her center backs and that's just been Mollie, I mean, she's been relentless,” head coach Billie Lesesne said.
The second goal came in the 17th minute as she drove down towards the edge of the 18 yard box and rocketed a shot from 20 yards out. The goalkeeper could do nothing about the shot as the ball went straight into the top left corner and gave the Bulldogs the lead after conceding the opening goal in the fifth minute.
“I was watching all the replays of teams, and I was examining all the goals, and so many teams were getting straight up shots outside the 18 and I was thinking to myself, How come I'm not getting a straight up shot outside of the 18,” Belisle said. “I love our crosses and finishes, but we're good enough to be able to finish the ball and so when I was in the moment I heard Dani calling for me I was like, ‘You know what, I'm gonna take it,’ and I shot it and lucky for me, it went in.”
Belisle has exploded with goals this season as she only had 11 goals in her previous 46 games for an average of .23 goals per game. This year however, she’s averaging a goal a game through 14 games and has three more goals this season then she had her previous four combined.
Her goals earned Georgia the win and improved the Bulldogs record to 10-3-1 on the season including a 3-2-1 record in the SEC. Georgia will be back in action on Friday against No. 19 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.