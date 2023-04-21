Entering the annual G-Day spring football game on April 15, 2023, Georgia fans looked forward to a deluge of debuts.

The Bulldogs had brought in a number of talented freshmen and transfers, injecting their national championship team with an electrifying dose of intrigue. Even with all those new faces, perhaps the most-anticipated debut came before the game even started.

Boom, a 10-month-old English Bulldog, received the signature Uga spiked collar in a pregame ceremony at G-Day, officially adding him to Georgia’s line of beloved mascots. The Seiler family have owned and cared for every Uga dating back to 1956, raising the dogs from their home in Savannah, Georgia.

Now, Boom is carrying on a legacy of the Bulldogs who barked before him. He wasn’t the first Uga and he won’t be the last. Here’s a look back at each of his predecessors, all the way back to the beginning.

Uga 0: Before the Seilers

Georgia’s inaugural football season took place in 1892, featuring a game against Auburn in what was the start of ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.’

Georgia’s mascot for the game wasn’t a dog at all, though. On February 22, 1892, Georgia was represented by a goat. The goat was adorned in a black coat, brandishing ‘U.G’ in red letters on the side of the jacket. It lasted until 1894, when the team first featured a dog as its mascot.

Trilby, a female bull terrier under the ownership of a student, was also the mascot for the Chi Phi fraternity. According to some, Trilby and her 13 puppies were the inspiration for the ‘Bulldog’ moniker that Georgia still bears.

The final stop along Uga’s forebears came in 1944, with an English Bulldog named Mr. Angel. Mr. Angel was the first English Bulldog to serve as Georgia’s mascot, a tradition that has been maintained for the past 80 years.

Uga I, Hood’s Ole Dan: 1956-66

The first Uga, Hood’s Ole Dan, wasn’t actually born to the Seiler family. He was given to Cecelia Seiler by a friend and made his first appearance during Georgia’s home-opener against Florida State University. Uga I was given the title — an abbreviation for the University of Georgia — by William Young, one of Frank Seiler’s classmates in law school.

After his death, Hood’s Ole Dan was buried in a marble vault near the main gate of the south stands at Sanford Stadium. His next seven successors were all buried there alongside him. According to the Pittsburgh Press, Georgia is the only major college that buries its mascots within the confines of the stadium.

Uga II, Ole Dan’s Uga: 1966-72

Ole Dan’s Uga, the son of Hood’s Ole Dan, was introduced during a pregame ceremony at homecoming in 1966. Georgia beat Kentucky 27-15 in the homecoming game, and proceeded to win every remaining game that season.

That was the start of a successful run for Ole Dan’s Uga. Until his retirement in 1972, he presided over two SEC championship victories and five postseason appearances for the Bulldogs.

Uga III, Seiler’s Uga Three: 1972-80

Seiler’s Uga Three was arguably the most successful Uga, at least until the 21st century rolled around. Uga III oversaw the 1980 championship season, when Georgia football claimed its first national championship in school history.

Uga III retired after that season, ending his career on the 100th game of his tenure. During his tenure, Seiler’s Uga Three attended six bowl games in nine years, culminating with the greatest prize in college football.

Uga IV, Seiler’s Uga Four: 1981-89

Seiler’s Uga Four carried on the successful legacy of his predecessors, appearing at a bowl game during every year of his span as Uga. He was also the first mascot ever invited to attend the Heisman ceremony, making an appearance alongside Herschel Walker in 1982.

Over nine seasons, Uga IV compiled a 77-27-4 record, though there is one flaw in his resume. Before a road game against Vanderbilt in 1986, Seiler’s Uga Four jumped off a hotel bed, injuring himself in the process. He was briefly replaced by his son, Otto, who led Georgia to a 3-1 record during his time as the interim Uga.

Uga V, Uga IV’s Magillicuddy II: 1990-99

Uga IV’s Magillicuddy II endured a widespread era of success. In the 1998-99 season, Georgia claimed four NCAA team titles – women’s swimming and diving, women’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s golf – and placed second in the Directors’ Cup race.

His success was recognized by Sports Illustrated in 1997, when he was voted the magazine’s “Best Mascot of the Year.” He also appeared in Clint Eastwood’s “Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil,” which was filmed in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia.

Uga VI, Uga V’s Whatchagot Loran: 1999-2008

Until this past year, Uga V’s Whatchagot Loran was the winningest mascot in Georgia history, ending his reign with an 87-27 record. Along that line, Uga VI was also the biggest Uga in university history, weighing in at 65 pounds — 20 pounds heavier than Uga V.

Despite losing the ‘winningest’ title, Uga VI is still holding onto one title. From his start at the Georgia-South Carolina game in 1999, Uga VI oversaw 114 games, more than any other Uga thus far.

Uga VII, Loran’s Best: 2008-2009

Loran’s Best was introduced to fans during a pregame ceremony at Georgia’s season-opener in 2008, a 45-21 win over Georgia Southern. Uga VII won 10 games during his first season, capping off the year with a 24-12 win at the Capital One Bowl in Orlando.

Unfortunately, Uga VII only had one full season as Georgia’s mascot, passing away unexpectedly in 2009 due to heart related issues. At the next game, players wore a special commemorative decal on their helmets, and a wreath was placed on Uga VII’s doghouse.

Uga VIII, Big Bad Bruce: 2010-11

Big Bad Bruce was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2010, causing a short reign for UGA VIII. He appeared at the final six regular season games that year, but due to his condition, he missed the 2010 bowl game against the University of Central Florida.

Uga VIII was named after Dr. Bruce Hollett, a professor at Georgia’s school of veterinary medicine and a longtime caretaker of the Uga family. Big Bad Bruce died on Feb. 4, 2011, and Hollett died two years later at the age of 66.

Uga IX, Russ: 2012-2015

When Russ officially began his tenure as Uga in 2012, it wasn’t his first appearance as Georgia's mascot. Russ served as the interim Uga after Uga VII’s death, and was called upon again after Uga VIII died.

Though Uga IX wasn’t the typical pure white English Bulldog like his predecessors had been, he still experienced a great deal of success. Georgia won the SEC East twice during his reign, claiming a pair of bowl victories during that time as well.

Uga X, Que: 2015-23

Much like Russ, Que had already been Georgia’s mascot before he was officially added to the Uga line. Uga X acted as the primary mascot for every game in 2015, though he wasn’t inducted as Uga until a matchup against Georgia Southern on Nov. 21, 2015.

Que is the winningest Uga in Georgia history, surpassing Uga VI this past season. His 91-18 record includes two SEC championship victories, not to mention back-to-back national championships. Uga X could not be in Los Angeles for Georgia’s second national title victory due to health concerns.

Uga XI, Boom: 2023-present

Boom is the newest Uga, adopting the moniker prior to the G-Day game on April 15, 2023. The 10-month-old Bulldog is nearly two years younger than Que was when he stepped into the role in 2015. Boom has an older brother named Mac who was also considered for the mascot position, though Uga XI fell to Boom in the end.

Uga XI is arriving at a time of unprecedented success for Georgia football. If the team can keep this up, then Boom might be challenging Que’s winningest record sooner, rather than later.