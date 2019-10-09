Ben Cleveland pulled a near all-nighter after the football team arrived back in Athens following a victory on the road at Tennessee. With deer season just beginning in Georgia, Cleveland had to return home to Toccoa, Georgia, and take advantage.
The team arrived at 2 a.m. and Cleveland was home by 3:30 a.m. to meet his parents that Sunday morning.
“[I] slept for about an hour and ten minutes,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland said his decision was absolutely worth it. The 335-pound offensive lineman said he shot a small doe and the meat went right into the freezer for him and his family to eat.
As Georgia hosts South Carolina this weekend, Cleveland hopes the all-nighter doesn’t catch up to him when the Gamecocks' defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw lines up against the Bulldogs.
The 310-pound Kinlaw was named the MACJC South Division’s Most Valuable Defensive Lineman coming out of junior college at Jones County in Mississippi. He was a highly recruited player with offers from many schools including Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.
“There’s no doubt that he is one of the best defensive linemen in the country, but we have to go out like any other day and any other game week and just play our brand of ball,” Cleveland said.
This season alone, Kinlaw has posted several season highs including four tackles in South Carolina’s game against Missouri as well as a sack. Kinlaw has 14 total tackles this season, eight of which have been solo and four tackles for loss. He has four sacks on the year.
Georgia is well aware of Kinlaw’s name and the offensive line has been preparing for the issues he and the rest may pose against the Bulldog offense.
“[South Carolina’s] defensive line is obviously very good and their back ends are very experienced too,” junior running back Prather Hudson said. “You have to be on your p’s and q’s [knowing they will show] a lot of defensive back blitzes so you’ve got to be prepared for that.”
Cleveland said he thinks Georgia’s offensive line is doing most everything right, but sometimes the opposing defense tees up the play and reads it perfectly in a way Georgia hasn’t prepared for. He said South Carolina’s defense in particular brings speed and havoc.
Kinlaw and the Gamecock defense could be a challenge for Georgia’s offense line, but Cleveland is confident.
“I feel like even if they are [bringing something new defensively], we will come across it by the end of the week and we will be very well prepared for it,” Cleveland said.
