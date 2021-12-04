For the second time in as many meetings, Georgia fell to Alabama 41-24. And just like Bulldog quarterback Steston Bennett did in 2020, he threw multiple interceptions against the Crimson Tide.
In the 2021 SEC Championship, Bennett threw for a season-high 340 yards, two interceptions and three touchdowns. He completed 29 of 48 passes to earn a 60% completion percentage. On the ground, Bennett ran 11 yards on seven attempts.
“We just didn't play our best game today, they did,” Bennett said. “[We] can't turn the ball over, just little mental lapses that can't happen that we're going to work on starting tomorrow and hopefully get ready for whoever we play next.”
Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead after Jack Podlesny hit a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter, and Bennett threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington. Alabama later took a 17-10 lead in the second quarter, but Bennett threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey to level the score 17-17 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
After tying the game, the Bulldogs’ offense was shut out until there was under 10 minutes remaining in the game. Bennett threw his third and final touchdown of the night to Brock Bowers to make the score 38-24.
While Georgia didn’t make a dent on the scoreboard, it moved the ball to Alabama’s redzone twice in the third quarter. However, in both attempts, the Bulldogs gave the ball right back to the Crimson Tide.
With the ball on Alabama’s 19-yard line, down 31-17 on Georgia’s first drive of the second half, Bennett threw his first interception of the game. The Bulldogs’ defense kept Alabama from scoring, giving Bennett and the offense another chance. However, the Crimson Tide’s defense forced a turnover on downs on fourth-and-9 from Alabama’s 19-yard line to keep a 14-point lead.
“They did a good job of stopping us twice,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “One of them we went for it, where we probably could've had points. But at that point I felt like we needed touchdowns and not field goals.”
Georgia’s defense once again stopped Alabama from scoring after the offense turned the ball over. But once again, the Bulldogs turned the ball over and couldn’t cut into the Crimson Tide’s lead.
In their own territory with a first-and-10, the Bulldogs were looking to score their first points since the second quarter. Instead, Bennett threw his second interception of the game. This time, Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle returned the turnover 42 yards for a touchdown, making the score 38-17.
“The second one, I didn't see the safety driving,” Bennett said. “You can't have those two plays against players like this. They made us pay for it.”
Bennett has started the last 10 games for Georgia after coming into the season as a backup to JT Daniels, who has missed time due to injury. Daniels last threw a pass for the Bulldogs against Charleston Southern in Week 11, finishing with 73 yards on seven completions and one touchdown.
Now, the Bulldogs wait for their matchup in the College Football Playoff and can’t lose again in order to win a national championship. Bennett’s performance raised questions about who will be the starting quarterback in the next game, but Smart said those decisions are nothing new.
“We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett,” Smart said. “I think he did some really nice things tonight.”