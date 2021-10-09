For the second Saturday in a row and third time this season, Georgia football started its game with Stetson Bennett under center. In a hostile environment on the road, Bennett stepped up and delivered a gem.
The gunslinger ignited Georgia’s offense in the road win, using big plays to set the Bulldogs up in great positions throughout the game.
In the first quarter, Bennett found tight end Brock Bowers for a gain of 33 yards, setting up for the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the game just a few plays later. Similarly, on Georgia’s next drive Bennett found Darnell Washington on a 25-yard pass and then Ladd McConkey for 45 yards on back-to-back plays. The drive ended in a touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell.
Bennett knew scoring and creating a lead would be important in the hostile environment. He thinks his team did a great job adapting and staying composed.
“Going into their end zone, with the student section all over there, I mean it was so loud,” Bennett said. “I think we did a great job. Didn’t have any false starts, didn’t have to call any timeouts because of substitutions or anything like that.”
Georgia entered the second half with just a 14-point lead, meaning the game was not won just yet. On the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second half Bennett took to the air again, finding McConkey deep down the field for a 60-yard touchdown. McConkey was Bennett’s favorite target throughout the game, catching five passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Bennett’s big play ability struck again late in the third quarter. On third-and-2 in Auburn territory, Georgia ran a read option. Bennett pulled the ball and kept it himself, weaving through defenders for 30 yards and setting up another Georgia field goal. The drive put the Bulldogs up 27-10, and three scores out of reach of the Tigers.
“Stetson played a hell of a game. Stetson made plays with his feet,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “You go back to the game, there is probably one, two, three, I don't know, maybe four big plays that he makes with his athleticism.”
Bennett finished the game completing 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Even more importantly, the quarterback did not turn the ball over, something that he has struggled with in the past.
Despite a plethora of injuries to the Georgia receiving corps, Bennett was impressed with how the next guys up made plays and competed on the field.
“I think it’s a tribute to how this coaching staff recruits. I think it’s a tribute to how it’s always just next man up,” Bennett said. “The game doesn’t stop if somebody is hurt, it doesn't matter who is hurt. We’ve still gotta win this game.”