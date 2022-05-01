Two different teams took home top prizes in the 2022 Athens Pro-Am Twilight Criterium Races. Bryan Gomez, a Colombian cyclist representing Best Buddies, won the Men’s Pro 1-2, and Kendall Ryan, a cyclist from Athens, won the Women’s Professional 1-2-3 for L39ION (pronounced ‘legion’) of Los Angeles.
The event, sponsored by the Athens Orthopedic Clinic, takes place annually in Athens, though this is the first time since 2019 it’s returned to its usual springtime date. It featured music, food, drinks and even a VIP section across from the race’s announcers, Chad Andrews and Goga Ruiz-Sandoval.
The men’s race was hotly contested, with a field of thirteen different racers that could win in the night’s final stretch. Gomez pulled ahead in the end, outracing L39ION’s Ty Magner by a fraction of a wheel in a literal photo finish.
Magner, who, like Griffin, is another Athens native, had held the lead for a large stretch of the race, and once seemed firmly in control. His position at the front slipped away over the final twenty laps, leading to Magner’s second place result. Rounding out the podium for the men’s race was Liam White, representing ButcherBox Cycling with his third place finish.
The women’s race was starkly different from the men’s. L39gion and Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 spent the first 30 laps of the race trading the lead back and forth, with neither team able to make headway over the other. Samantha Schneider, one member of the multiple pairs of sisters on L39ION’s roster, was one of the cyclists who spent time in front during that portion of the race.
Ryan, who’d won three different races in the week leading up to the Athens Twilight Criterium, broke free in the end, developing a large lead over the competition which lasted for the remainder of the event. Jennifer Valente placed third for Blue Ridge TWENTY24, while Kendall and her sister, Alexis Ryan, placed first and second in the race. Kendall, a member of the U.S. Olympic team, admitted that the hometown crowd helped her along during the race.
“Honestly, it was my energy,” she said. “Like, just going through the two bottom corners and having the fans scream so loud around the entire course was insane. The energy was so cool, it was like a block party with cycle racing in the middle.”
The Athens Twilight Criterium was the penultimate race of the 2022 Speed Week Series, which started with Spartanburg, South Carolina and will end Sunday afternoon in College Park, Georgia. Bryan Gomez, who just earned the Best Buddies’ 23rd podium placement in two months, described his goals for today’s race quite simply.
“Win again,” he said with a grin.