Frank Sinkwich
A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Frank Sinkwich joined the Bulldogs in 1939. Georgia went undefeated that season, and Sinkwich’s career continued to trend upward until he broke out with back to back record-setting seasons as a junior and senior. Despite a broken jaw early in the 1941 season, Sinkwich rushed for 1,103 yards and threw for 713. In Georgia’s 40-26 Orange Bowl win against TCU, he accounted for 139 yards on the ground, 243 passing yards and three touchdowns.
His 1942 season was an offensive explosion. Sinkwich set the SEC record for regular season total offense with 2,187 total yards — 795 rushing and 1,392 passing. He was the lone Bulldog to get in the end zone in a 9-0 Rose Bowl win over UCLA and received a unanimous All-American selection. Including his bowl stats, Sinkwich had 27 total touchdowns his senior year. To cap-off his Georgia career, Sinkwich took home college football’s top prize, the Heisman Trophy. He was the first Bulldog to do so, and the only one until Herschel Walker earned the honor 40 years later. Sinkwich moved around as a professional, playing 35 games for three teams from 1943-47.
Charley Trippi
Born in 1921, Charley Trippi made his first appearance at Georgia at quarterback in 1942. He completed 33 of 58 passes for 602 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions, but Trippi also ran for 787 yards and six scores on the year. He helped lead the Bulldogs to their 1943 Rose Bowl shutout, later receiving the Player of the Game distinction when the award was created 10 years later. Then, Trippi’s college career took a pause. He served in the U.S. Air Force for the entire 1944 season and part of 1945. While serving, he was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals but was allowed to return to finish his career in Athens.
Back with the Bulldogs, Trippi continued to run and pass, accumulating 897 total yards and 12 total touchdowns. In his final season, he rushed for a college-best 800 yards and 13 touchdowns and recorded his best touchdown to interception ratio of six to two. He left Georgia with 3,903 total yards and 42 touchdowns to his name. Trippi went on to put together a nine-season Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Cardinals from 1947-1955.
