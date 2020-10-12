In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Glynn Harrison
As a freshman at Georgia in 1973, Harrison was buried on the Bulldogs’ depth chart. He recorded 176 yards and two touchdowns on 38 attempts, seven more than backup quarterback Ralph Page. Georgia’s top two rushers were running back Jimmy Poulos and starting quarterback Andy Johnson, a dual threat who accumulated six touchdowns on the ground and six through the air.
By 1974, Harrison had the top spot in the backfield. He broke out with 959 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry but only scored four times. His shorter but stockier fellow halfback Horace King got in the end zone 12 times off 369 fewer yards. Harrison’s third and final season in Athens overlapped with a new featured back — Kevin McLee.
McLee received more attempts and touchdowns than Harrison although the latter again proved to be an efficient speedback, totaling 894 yards and averaging a Georgia all time seventh-best 6.8 yards per rush. After finishing his career as a Bulldog with 2,026 yards and 11 touchdowns, Harrison was drafted in the ninth round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. — William Newlin
Garrison Hearst
Hearst began his Georgia career in the 1990 season shortly after running back Tim Worley left the Bulldogs for the NFL. As a freshman, Hearst finished as Georgia’s leading rusher with 717 yards and five touchdowns on 162 carries as the Bulldogs finished with a 4-7 record.
Sharing the backfield for the second-straight season with Larry Ware, Hearst was limited to 153 carries during the 1991 season. But with an improved roster surrounding Hearst and one season of collegiate experience, he improved to finish with a team-leading 968 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 177 receiving yards, directing the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record.
Finally earning the vast majority of carries during his junior season, Hearst recorded his first and only 1,000-yard season in 1992. He finished with 1,547 rushing yards and an SEC record 19 rushing touchdowns on 228 carries.
Hearst’s 1992 season is tied for fourth in Georgia history for rushing yards in a season behind Herschel Walker’s 1981, 1982 and 1980 seasons. He was named SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All-America selection in 1992 before leaving to begin his professional career in the NFL. At the time, his 3,232 career rushing yards were second in school history behind Walker’s 5,259. — Austin Roper
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Garrison Hearst vs. Glynn Harrison.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 12, 2020
