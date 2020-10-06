In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Glynn Harrison
As a freshman at Georgia in 1973, Glynn Harrison was buried on the Bulldogs’ depth chart. He recorded 176 yards and two touchdowns on 38 attempts, seven more than backup quarterback Ralph Page. Georgia’s top two rushers were running back Jimmy Poulos and starting quarterback Andy Johnson, a dual threat who accumulated six touchdowns on the ground and six through the air.
By 1974, Harrison had the top spot in the backfield. He broke out with 959 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry but only scored four times. His shorter but stockier fellow halfback Horace King got in the endzone 12 times off 369 fewer yards. Harrison’s third and final season in Athens overlapped with a new featured back — Kevin McLee.
McLee received more attempts and touchdowns than Harrison although the latter again proved to be an efficient speedback, totaling 894 yards and averaging a Georgia all time seventh-best 6.8 yards per rush. After finishing his career as a Bulldog with 2,026 yards and 11 touchdowns, Harrison was drafted in the ninth round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.
Kevin McLee
By 1975, Georgia had nearly eliminated its passing game. The Bulldogs averaged four completions and 63.2 passing yards per contest, running the ball 87% of the time. Alongside Harrison in 1975, a sophomore Kevin McLee notched 806 yards and 10 touchdowns.
McLee received the lion’s share of rushes as a sophomore with 1,058 yards on 216 attempts, but backup quarterback and second-leading rusher Ray Goff assumed scoring responsibilities with 10 touchdowns to McLee’s six. His 1976 performance was the second most single-season rush yards put up by a Georgia running back in the 1970s.
In 1977, the Bulldogs’ offensive production dipped by more than 100 yards per game. McLee secured 717 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a senior while Georgia finished 5-6, its worst record of the decade. He left Athens with 2,581 yards, 21 touchdowns and an average of 17.6 rushes per game, still the third-most in Georgia history.
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Glynn Harrison vs. Kevin Mclee.— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 6, 2020
