In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Herschel Walker
Walker began his three-year collegiate career in 1980. He promptly set the freshman NCAA record for most rushing yards in a season with 1,616, also adding 15 touchdowns on 274 carries. His freshman season concluded with Georgia defeating Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl to win the program’s first national championship since 1942, and Walker’s efforts were rewarded with his selection onto the All-America team.
As great as Walker’s freshman campaign was, his best statistical season came as a sophomore, rushing for 1,891 yards and 18 touchdowns on 385 carries. At the time, both his rushing yards and touchdown totals in 1981 were SEC records for a single season. The Bulldogs again finished atop the SEC, but losses to Clemson and Pittsburgh left them with a 10-2 record. However, Walker earned SEC Player of the Year and All-America honors for the second-straight season.
Walker led the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns for the third consecutive year during his junior season, finishing with 1,752 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Those feats were enough to award Walker the 1982 Heisman Trophy, and Georgia finished with an 11-1 record, losing to Penn State 27-23 in the Sugar Bowl.
Walker's career rushing totals of 5,259 yards and 49 touchdowns remain Georgia records, and he’s still the only player in NCAA history to finish within the top 3 in Heisman Trophy voting in all three years of college. — Austin Roper
Knowshon Moreno
In 2007, Moreno was a redshirt freshman behind two senior running backs: Thomas Brown and Kregg Lumpkin. Lumpkin experienced an early injury, meaning that Moreno quickly found himself as the backup. He finished his freshman campaign with 1,334 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
In 2008, Moreno had another 1,000-yard season. He was the first to do so in back-to-back seasons since Herschel Walker and the second player to do so in school history.
Moreno finished his career at Georgia with 2,734 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. He only played for the Bulldogs for two seasons, but his performances were thrilling. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection, a second-team All-American in 2008, and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2007.
Moreno was a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Denver Broncos before spending one season with the Miami Dolphins. — Gillian McIntyre
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Knowshon Moreno vs. Herschel Walker.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 14, 2020
