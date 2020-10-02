In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black's sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Herschel Walker
One of the most iconic players in Georgia and SEC football history, Walker finished his time at Georgia with 5,259 rushing yards — an SEC record — and 52 touchdowns. He spent three years at Georgia spanning from 1980-1982. His 1,891 rushing yards during the 1981 season is a Georgia record and was an SEC record until Alabama’s Derrick Henry ran for 2,219 yards in 2015.
Walker is the current record-holder of multiple rushing records at Georgia including average yards per game, most rushing yards in a game and most seasons rushing 1,500 or more yards. Walker ended his college career with 49 rushing touchdowns, a Georgia record and second in the conference behind Tim Tebow’s 57 with Florida between 2006-2009.
He won all three SEC Player of the Year awards and finished in the top-three for Heisman voting in all three of his seasons. In 1982, Walker became just the second ever Georgia player to win a Heisman Trophy.
Aside from his individual accomplishments, Walker won three SEC championships and a national championship in 1980 in his three seasons at Georgia.
After his time at Georgia, Walker joined the New Jersey Generals of the USFL before being drafted in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent 12 years in the NFL playing with the Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.
Lars Tate
Quickly after Walker left Georgia, he was replaced by Lars Tate who spent four seasons in Athens between 1984-1987. During his time at Georgia, Tate ran for 3,017 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Tate is one of six running backs to rush for over 3,000 yards in a career and ranks sixth in career rushing yards for Georgia.
While Tate does not have the accolades that Walker has, he is near the top of several Georgia rushing records. His 36 touchdowns are tied with Todd Gurley for the third-most in Bulldogs’ history. He had 615 rushing attempts in his career, the third-highest amount in Georgia history behind Nick Chubb and Herschel Walker.
After his time at Georgia, Tate was drafted in the second round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent three years in the NFL. He played two years with the Buccaneers before playing his final season with the Chicago Bears in 1990.
Vote below who you think was the better running back ⬇️⬇️⬇️— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 2, 2020
